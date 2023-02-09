PayTheGrants campaign believes SA can afford universal basic income grant of R1 500

It said the UBIG would ensure the survival and basic dignity of the majority in the country, and it believes this sum is not charity but “a constitutionally guaranteed right to ensure that the most basic means of survival are met for the working class”.

The organisation said it was calling for a universal income grant because this would ensure there was no exclusion for those who need it the most. This includes 60% of the formally employed population who do not earn a living wage.

"A UBIG would address the many challenges faced by the working class, such as 'black tax', the plight of caregivers, the barriers to empowering women in abusive relationships, addressing the frightening statistics of youth unemployment, supporting needs like transport, airtime, data, clothes, etc. required for a young person to look for work.”

The organisation said the UBIG would ensure non-nationals were not exploited as they too were contributing to the economy.