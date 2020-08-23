PE cops arrest 'hijacker' after high-speed chase ends in crash

Port Elizabeth police have arrested a 27-year-old man after a high-speed chase on the M4 highway.

The man allegedly hijacked a car in Kwazakele on Saturday night, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

"It is alleged that, at about 23:42, the complainant was driving his silver VW Polo in Kwazakele when he was bumped from behind by another vehicle. When he stopped, he was pulled out of the vehicle and his vehicle taken," said Naidu.

The partial registration number of the vehicle was circulated and, soon after, K9 Unit members spotted the vehicle speeding through the streets of central Port Elizabeth.

"After backup arrived, a high-speed chase ensued on the M4 freeway. SAPS Mount Road members succeeded in blocking off the road at the corners of old Grahamstown and Ferguson roads. The driver lost control and swerved off an embankment, causing the vehicle to land on its roof," said Naidu.

The driver was arrested for possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle, as well as reckless driving.

"Additional charges linking him to the hijacking may be added as the investigation unfolds. He is expected to appear in court soon," said Naidu.

