PE cops hunting 'cruel and callous' suspects who stabbed blind woman to death

Riaan Grobler
A blind woman was found stabbed to death at her Eastern Cape home.
iStock
  • There was no sign of forced entry.
  • Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police have appealed to the community to assist them in tracing the suspect or suspects responsible for what they call the "cruel and callous" killing of a 55-year-old blind woman in KwaNobuhle in the Eastern Cape.

At about 09:00 on Tuesday, police were summoned to a house in Mdledle Street after the caregiver and the deceased's boyfriend found the woman lying dead on the bedroom floor, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

"It is alleged that the caregiver had left Thobeka Goxa at about 16:00 [on Monday] afternoon. The house was locked; however, when she returned with Goxa's boyfriend [on Tuesday] morning, they found the kitchen door and the security gate wide open. There were no signs of forced entry into the house," Naidu said.

Goxa was found lying on the bedroom floor with stab wounds on the left side of her chest. It is not clear if anything was taken from the house. Naidu added that Goxa would not open the door to anyone unless she recognised their voice.

"Police are urging the community to assist them by exposing [those] who are responsible for the death of Goxa. A case of murder is under investigation and anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact SAPS KwaNobuhle on 041 978 8800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential," Naidu said.

policeeastern capegender-based violencecrime
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
