PE 'gang member' arrested for allegedly murdering 16-year-old boy

A 46-year-old "gang affiliate" was arrested during the early hours of Sunday morning for the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy in Helenvale, Porth Elizabeth.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, it is alleged that on Saturday at about 18:15, Damian Dennis and his friends were standing in Deverell Road when two people started shooting at them.

"The victims started running; however, Dennis fell in Leith Street and passed away. He sustained a bullet wound to his upper body. The suspects are known."

At about 00:25 on Sunday, Anti-Gang Unit members were patrolling in Helenvale when they spotted one of the suspects standing in the doorway of a house in Bongo Street. He was arrested on a charge of murder.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court this week, Naidu said.

