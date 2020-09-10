PE shopper accused of pointing gun at Clicks EFF protesters makes first court appearance

Security was beefed up at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court where a woman charged with pointing a firearm was appearing.

Diane Attwell stands accused of pointing a firearm at EFF members during a protest outside a Clicks store in Port Elizabeth.

This followed a shouting match with party members, who screamed at her "You fucking bitch, go back to Europe!".

The woman seen in a video clip pointing a firearm at shouting EFF protesters on Tuesday outside a Clicks store in Port Elizabeth, made her first court appearance on Thursday.

Diane Attwell, 52, arrived with a strong contingent of police in attendance. Also with her was her lawyer, advocate Terry Price, and a man who introduced himself as her husband.

Public Order Police unit members were seen at the entrance of the court, as well as inside the building, while an armoured vehicle was parked next to the court building.

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police had assembled to "prevent any disruptions".

There were no signs of EFF members near the court.

Attwell was involved in a scuffle with members of the EFF during a protest outside Clicks at the Walmer Shopping Mall.

Shopper accused of pointing a firearm at EFF members arriving in court with husband. Her lawyer Advocate Terry Price was heard saying: “we need to deal with this case quickly before the red overalls rock here. There are problems brewing outside”. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/3kgKGS05R3 — Malibongwe Dayimani (@MaliDayimani) September 10, 2020

She was captured on video pulling out a gun and pointing it at EFF members during a screaming match near the mall's foyer.



This, after party members had yelled at her: "You fucking bitch, go back to Europe!"

A person dressed in blue seemingly tried to grab her arm, to which Attwell responded by pulling out her gun.

The EFF members reacted by shouting "shoot, shoot". She then turned and walked out with security guards.

Case postponed

In court, the case was postponed to 6 November for further investigation.

Price told the court he was standing in for advocate Alwyn Griebenow as Attwell's lawyer. He said Griebenow was in hospital and had instructed him to be present in court and apologised for him not being present.

Attwell's 7.65 pistol was confiscated by police.

Case of pointing a firearm against PE woman Dianne Attwell,52, has been postponed to 6 November for further investigation. She is out on warning. She was whisked away by a strong contingent of police. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/sZ0wB6qRzz — Malibongwe Dayimani (@MaliDayimani) September 10, 2020

Attwell and her husband declined to comment, as did Price, referring enquiries to Griebenow.



Price did, however, reveal that Attwell was a housewife, while her husband was a businessman.

The protests came as Clicks battled a public backlash over a TRESemmé hair product advert – featured on the Clicks website – which was seen to be ridiculing black hair.

