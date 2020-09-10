1h ago

add bookmark

PE shopper accused of pointing gun at Clicks EFF protesters makes first court appearance

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Port Elizabeth resident Diane Attwell in court with her husband on Thursday 10 September 2020, in connection with an incident in which a firearm was brandished during a skirmish with protesting EFF supporters.
Port Elizabeth resident Diane Attwell in court with her husband on Thursday 10 September 2020, in connection with an incident in which a firearm was brandished during a skirmish with protesting EFF supporters.
Malibongwe Dayimani, News24
  • Security was beefed up at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court where a woman charged with pointing a firearm was appearing.
  • Diane Attwell stands accused of pointing a firearm at EFF members during a protest outside a Clicks store in Port Elizabeth.
  • This followed a shouting match with party members, who screamed at her "You fucking bitch, go back to Europe!".

The woman seen in a video clip pointing a firearm at shouting EFF protesters on Tuesday outside a Clicks store in Port Elizabeth, made her first court appearance on Thursday.

Diane Attwell, 52, arrived with a strong contingent of police in attendance. Also with her was her lawyer, advocate Terry Price, and a man who introduced himself as her husband.

Public Order Police unit members were seen at the entrance of the court, as well as inside the building, while an armoured vehicle was parked next to the court building.

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police had assembled to "prevent any disruptions".

There were no signs of EFF members near the court.

Attwell was involved in a scuffle with members of the EFF during a protest outside Clicks at the Walmer Shopping Mall.

She was captured on video pulling out a gun and pointing it at EFF members during a screaming match near the mall's foyer.

This, after party members had yelled at her: "You fucking bitch, go back to Europe!"

A person dressed in blue seemingly tried to grab her arm, to which Attwell responded by pulling out her gun.

The EFF members reacted by shouting "shoot, shoot". She then turned and walked out with security guards.

Case postponed

In court, the case was postponed to 6 November for further investigation.

Price told the court he was standing in for advocate Alwyn Griebenow as Attwell's lawyer. He said Griebenow was in hospital and had instructed him to be present in court and apologised for him not being present.

Attwell's 7.65 pistol was confiscated by police.

Attwell and her husband declined to comment, as did Price, referring enquiries to Griebenow.

Price did, however, reveal that Attwell was a housewife, while her husband was a businessman.

The protests came as Clicks battled a public backlash over a TRESemmé hair product advert – featured on the Clicks website – which was seen to be ridiculing black hair.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Shopper charged for pointing gun at EFF members, due in court
WATCH | Shopper pulls gun on EFF members during standoff in PE shopping centre
WATCH | EFF protesters storm Clicks in Komani, shopper injured
Read more on:
clickseffport elizabethcourtscrimeprotests
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2187 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 474 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 5561 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2179 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.74
(-0.94)
ZAR/GBP
21.64
(-0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.91
(-1.55)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-1.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.80)
Gold
1962.17
(+0.76)
Silver
27.35
(+1.39)
Platinum
937.00
(+1.95)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2331.50
(+2.05)
All Share
56164.51
(+1.73)
Top 40
51752.60
(+1.80)
Financial 15
10427.09
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
74697.37
(+2.11)
Resource 10
56105.45
(+1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo