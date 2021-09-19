1h ago

add bookmark

Pedestrian injured in crash that killed Joburg mayor dies, bodyguards recovering in hospital

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A pedestrian injured in a road crash that killed City of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo has died.
  • Matongo's two bodyguards are recovering in hospital.
  • Police are investigating charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

A pedestrian injured in the road accident that claimed the life of City of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo has died.

According to the ANC in Johannesburg, the pedestrian died on Sunday, increasing the death toll from Saturday night's crash to three.

Matongo and the driver of the bakkie his car collided with died on Saturday. According to the authorities, a pedestrian ran into the road. When Matongo's vehicle tried to avoid him, it collided with the bakkie.

The mayor's two bodyguards were injured. They were in a stable condition in hospital.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the two bodyguards in hospital on Sunday, said mayoral spokesperson Phindile Chauke.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 25: MMC of financ
Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a road accident.

"The premier went to see them in hospital this morning (Sunday). They have been stabilised," Chauke said.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving was opened at the Lenasia South police station and the investigation into the accident was continuing.

Matongo, 46, died in the accident after attending a voter registration campaign earlier on Saturday. Matongo and Makhura spent the day in Soweto on a voter registration campaign, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA ? SEPTEMBER 18: Cyril Ramapho
Cyril Ramaphosa and Jolidee Matongo at a community meeting ahead of the 2021 Municipal Local Elections on September 18, 2021.

Tributes poured in for Matongo, who was hailed as a committed and selfless activist for the people of Johannesburg.

Makhura said the mayor's death left him shattered.

Makhura's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said:

He served as a councillor for many years before being elected as the mayor of Johannesburg. Premier Makhura described mayor Matongo as someone who executed his duties with a cool and calm demeanour and remained committed in serving the citizens of Johannesburg. Matongo's death has left Makhura shocked and shattered. He conveyed his condolences to Mrs Matongo and children, his extended family and comrades.

Matongo was elected mayor last month following the death of his predecessor Geoff Makhubo. Makhubo died from Covid-19 complications in July.

Paying tribute to the mayor, Ramaphosa said Matongo was looking forward to the local government elections on 1 November.

"Nothing could prepare any of us for this sudden loss, which has deprived our nation's economic centre of its second executive mayor in two months.

"Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy. Like all of us, he was looking forward to the forthcoming election, and we saw in person today (Saturday) that he had put his heart and soul into mobilising the people of the city to make their voices heard on 1 November," Ramaphosa said in a statement on Saturday night.

Former mayor of Johannesburg and leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba said Matongo had been taken away too soon.

"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the ANC. Politics must always come last in these moments. He was taken far too soon," Mashaba said in a tweet on Saturday night.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, who was also in Soweto on Saturday, said Matongo was happy during the voter registration drive, and he couldn't have imagined the tragedy that would happen later.

The ANC's Johannesburg region said Matongo started out as a student activist and member of the ANC Youth League and rose through the ranks, serving as a member of the regional executive committee for many years.

"Comrade Jolidee Matongo's passing is a great loss to the movement and society at large. We are forever grateful for his selfless contribution to the freedom of the people of South Africa and the enhancement of service delivery within the City of Johannesburg. To this end, the ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the City of Johannesburg and the entire liberation movement. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time," it said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
car crashjolidee matongojohannesburgaccident
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The 2021 Matric exams have been brought forward to avoid clashing with elections. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A disaster - kids are stressed enough
45% - 964 votes
Not the best idea, but necessary
15% - 332 votes
No big deal, it's just a few days
40% - 866 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.29
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.62
0.0%
Silver
22.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,019.00
0.0%
Platinum
944.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.34
-0.4%
Top 40
56,605
-0.9%
All Share
62,864
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,497
-3.9%
Industrial 25
81,170
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,018
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo