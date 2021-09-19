Pedestrian injured in crash that killed Joburg mayor dies, bodyguards recovering in hospital

A pedestrian injured in a road crash that killed City of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo has died.

Matongo's two bodyguards are recovering in hospital.

Police are investigating charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.



According to the ANC in Johannesburg, the pedestrian died on Sunday, increasing the death toll from Saturday night's crash to three.

Matongo and the driver of the bakkie his car collided with died on Saturday. According to the authorities, a pedestrian ran into the road. When Matongo's vehicle tried to avoid him, it collided with the bakkie.

The mayor's two bodyguards were injured. They were in a stable condition in hospital.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the two bodyguards in hospital on Sunday, said mayoral spokesperson Phindile Chauke.

"The premier went to see them in hospital this morning (Sunday). They have been stabilised," Chauke said.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving was opened at the Lenasia South police station and the investigation into the accident was continuing.

Matongo, 46, died in the accident after attending a voter registration campaign earlier on Saturday. Matongo and Makhura spent the day in Soweto on a voter registration campaign, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tributes poured in for Matongo, who was hailed as a committed and selfless activist for the people of Johannesburg.

Makhura said the mayor's death left him shattered.

Makhura's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said:

He served as a councillor for many years before being elected as the mayor of Johannesburg. Premier Makhura described mayor Matongo as someone who executed his duties with a cool and calm demeanour and remained committed in serving the citizens of Johannesburg. Matongo's death has left Makhura shocked and shattered. He conveyed his condolences to Mrs Matongo and children, his extended family and comrades.

Matongo was elected mayor last month following the death of his predecessor Geoff Makhubo. Makhubo died from Covid-19 complications in July.

Paying tribute to the mayor, Ramaphosa said Matongo was looking forward to the local government elections on 1 November.

"Nothing could prepare any of us for this sudden loss, which has deprived our nation's economic centre of its second executive mayor in two months.



"Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy. Like all of us, he was looking forward to the forthcoming election, and we saw in person today (Saturday) that he had put his heart and soul into mobilising the people of the city to make their voices heard on 1 November," Ramaphosa said in a statement on Saturday night.

Former mayor of Johannesburg and leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba said Matongo had been taken away too soon.

I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Johannesburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo.



My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the ANC.



"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the ANC. Politics must always come last in these moments. He was taken far too soon," Mashaba said in a tweet on Saturday night.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, who was also in Soweto on Saturday, said Matongo was happy during the voter registration drive, and he couldn't have imagined the tragedy that would happen later.

uMayor wethu flanked the President today with the Premier and Councillor candidates in Soweto. He was jovial and engaging Sowetans - we could not have imagined what will later happen.



The ANC's Johannesburg region said Matongo started out as a student activist and member of the ANC Youth League and rose through the ranks, serving as a member of the regional executive committee for many years.

"Comrade Jolidee Matongo's passing is a great loss to the movement and society at large. We are forever grateful for his selfless contribution to the freedom of the people of South Africa and the enhancement of service delivery within the City of Johannesburg. To this end, the ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the City of Johannesburg and the entire liberation movement. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time," it said.