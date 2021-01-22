Pedestrian mowed down in a three vehicle pile-up

A woman was killed when she was mowed down, when three vehicles collided, as she was trying to cross a busy road in Mount Frere.

A pedestrian was crushed to death after she was hit by a chain of vehicles in a three-vehicle pile-up at a bustling marketplace in Mount Frere on Thursday.

The accident happened when an articulated truck apparently lost control and rammed head-on into a stationary refuse truck, which then hit a bakkie.

The refuse truck and the bakkie were then pushed for several metres by the truck mowing down the woman who was trying to cross a road.

The woman was buried under the pile-up.

The accident happened in front of horrified onlookers.

The freak accident was caught in CCTV video footage shared by Arrive Alice and the Eastern Cape department of transport.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the woman has not been identified.

The accident happened at Mount Frere's city centre.

Binqose said two truck drivers sustained minor injuries in the accident, while a passenger from the bakkie was seriously injured.

The accident has sent shockwaves across social media.

"In a CCTV footage of that accident, people running for cover to save their lives. However, one person was not as lucky and was crushed to death," said Binqose.

Binqose said: "MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has called for motorists, heavy duty vehicles in particular, passing through Mount Frere to utilise the bypass to avoid clogging up the CBD and also to help minimise chances of accidents like the one that happened in the CBD yesterday."

