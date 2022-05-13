1h ago

Pensioner, 82, arrested after cops allegedly find her with dagga strapped around her body

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
An 82-year-old Mpumalanga pensioner was arrested after police allegedly found that she had wrapped dagga around her body.
SAPS

Mpumalanga police have arrested an 82-year-old pensioner for allegedly dealing in dagga.

This was after they allegedly found her with dagga strapped around her body, on her way to take it to Bushbuckridge.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sevly Mohlala said the woman was arrested on Thursday morning. He said information at his disposal was that Tonga police officers were busy patrolling in Magudu, Nkomazi, near the Eswatini and South Africa border, when they spotted a minibus with some passengers.

"The kombi was halted and a search conducted on the said vehicle, as well as its occupants. It was then that the old woman was allegedly found wrapped with dagga around her body. The dagga seized from her was weighing at 3.88kg and estimated at the street value of almost R6 000. She was subsequently arrested and charged for dealing in dagga, hence her court appearance today (Friday)."

Mohlala said preliminary investigations had since revealed that the woman was allegedly taking the dagga to Bushbuckridge when police intercepted her.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged adults to set a good example to the younger generation, rather than being involved in criminal activities.

"It is really a call for concern to find yourself in a situation, as a police officer having to arrest a pensioner. Senior citizens and adults in general are supposed to be exemplary by obeying the law, not the other way round. But be as it may, we are there to enforce the law without fear or favour and we hope that others will learn from this exercise."

The woman appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court and the matter which was later struck off the roll.

