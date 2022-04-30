Pensioner found guilty for a second time of raping girl at crèche he and his wife owned

Hermanus Senekal and his wife owned a cr èche in Mpumalanga.

Senekal was convicted of raping a child who attended the cr èche and has been sent to jail for 15 years.

This week, he was handed another 20-year jail term.

Former Mpumalanga crèche owner Hermanus "Manie" Senekal, 81, who is already serving a 15-year sentence for raping a child, was handed an effective 20-year jail sentence this week after he admitted that he raped at least one other girl.



The first sentence was handed down late last year when he was found guilty of raping Natanya Pienaar, now 24, when she was only six years old and attended the Byekorf Crèche in Balfour.

Senekal and his wife Maria owned Byekorf at the time. Both of them were arrested in 2013 on 32 charges, including rape.

Pienaar testified that Senekal would lure her into the "pink room" at the crèche, tape her mouth shut and rape her, You magazine reported last December.



The first trial lasted 17 years before Senekal was found guilty. His wife died in June 2019 at the age of 75.



At the time of his sentence in December, he was facing another three charges of raping a minor. One of his victims is now 34 years old and lives overseas.

This week, Senekal pleaded guilty to the latest charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentence will run concurrently with his first sentence.

It's understood the prosecution in the second case waited for his first trial to be concluded.

Senekal and Maria were accused of grooming children at the crèche before molesting and raping them.





