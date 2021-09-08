Pensioner hit by stray bullet fired at Maphatsoe's funeral: 'Someone must be held accountable'

The pensioner, struck by a stray bullet during Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral, cheated death by just two seconds.

Margaret Holloway said, had she moved, the bullet could have hit her in the head.

The bullet is now stuck in her leg, which doctors can't remove in fear of even more injuries.

A 76-year-old woman, who was hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired at Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral, said her life was spared by only two seconds.

Margaret Holloway, who lives at an old age home next to Westpark Cemetery, where Maphatsoe was buried, said had she not moved two steps forward at the time the bullet was fired, it would have hit her on the back of her head.

Holloway was rushed to hospital for treatment, but will have to live with the bullet lodged in her leg for the rest of her life because doctors say removing it may leave her paralysed.

Holloway, who relies on her walking aid, said she was feeding birds as part of her afternoon routine on Sunday when she heard gunshots fired from the cemetery.

At the time, Umkhonto we Sizwe leader Maphatsoe was being laid to rest.

During the funeral, armed mourners fired weapons in the air. One of the bullets allegedly hit Holloway near her kitchen door at Eufeees Oord Age Home in Westdene, a few miles away from Westpark Cemetery.

"After hitting me on the back of my left knee, I became weak. I went inside the house and noticed blood coming out of my leg. I collapsed, hitting the ground with my head.

"I phoned my sister and a friend, who called an ambulance, which took me to Helen Joseph Hospital. While at the hospital, police investigators told me that I was hit by a bullet that was fired from the cemetery," she said.

Holloway's forehead was also injured when she fell.

She said:

It is indeed a miraculous escape. My life was spared by two seconds. If I had not moved two steps forward, the bullet could have hit me on the back of my head. If it had not hit me on my leg, it would have killed me.

"I am lucky to be alive. They shot me out of the blue at a retirement village, where I was meant to be safe. Doctors said the bullet inside my leg is bigger than that of a pistol. It could be that of a rifle. Someone must be held accountable for what happened to me.

"I must be compensated for all my medical bills. Why must they fire guns in a residential area? Many people, including those who attended the funeral, could have been killed by stray bullets," Holloway said.

Holloway's son, Lee, said he was relieved that his mother was back home.

"It could have been worse if the bullet had hit her in the head. My mother is now forced to live with a bullet in her leg. Those gunmen must be held accountable for their actions.

"My mother can't walk and have to be assisted. People must stop firing live ammunition in the air. They should have used blank bullets. The question remains: do they have licences to possess AK47 rifles.

"As a former soldier, an AK47 is one of the best fighting machine guns. It is dangerous, whether it is fired at close or long-range. It was created for war. Its bullets can travel a long distance," said Lee.

Anver Arnolds, 74, Holloway's neighbour, said the old woman was lucky to be alive.

"She looks frail, and I am happy that she is alive. She told me that the bullet in her leg would remain there for a while. As pensioners, we feel unsafe here. Who will be hit next time if there is another funeral at Westpark Cemetery?" asked Arnolds.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said they were investigating a case of attempted murder, the contravention of the Firearms Control Act, discharging of guns in a built-up area, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

Naidoo said they had also opened cases of contravention of the Disaster Management Act because mourners had exceeded the stipulated number of people, and the funeral exceeded the time it was allocated.

