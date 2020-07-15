Pentecostal church murders: Case postponed as court decontaminated

The court case of 41 people accused of killing members of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church has been postponed.

They allegedly killed four church members and a security guard who attended the scene.

They are expected to apply for bail in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court on 22 July.

The case of 41 people accused of killing members of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church was postponed in their absence in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The court was closed on Wednesday. It will remain closed on Thursday while it is decontaminated to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The killings took place on Saturday at the church's headquarters in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg. Members of the police's Specialised Task Force rescued scores of people, including women and children, who were taken hostage.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, people who were asleep on the church premises were awoken by gunshots fire by a group of heavily armed men who stormed the premises as they continued opening fire. The attackers allegedly belong to the church's splinter group which wants to take over the church.

Four church members were killed and set alight inside a vehicle and a fifth person - a security guard - was shot and killed in his car when he went to the scene.

Regional NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the case was postponed to 22 July for a bail application.

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.