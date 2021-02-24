5m ago

add bookmark

People are pretending to be health workers to get the Covid-19 jab, warns Western Cape health dept

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
GCIS
  • Some people have fraudulently tried to pass themselves off as health workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine.  
  • The Western Cape Department of Health said this had been detected in some other provinces.  
  • This means additional verification such as a hospital card will be required for health workers arriving for the first phase of the vaccination programme.  

Some people have fraudulently tried to pass themselves off as healthcare workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine.  

The Western Cape Department of Health said this had been detected in some other provinces.  

"That is completely unacceptable," said Dr Saadiq Kariem, the department's COO, during its weekly digicon on Covid-19. 

As a preventative measure in the province, healthcare workers will need to present a staff card, or some proof of registration when they arrive for their vaccinations.  

This emerged after some fraudulent registrations for the vaccine were detected.  

Further information was not immediately available. 

Kariem said the Western Cape had a list of people expected at the vaccine site on the eve of each vaccination session, so it could check that those receiving the vaccine were legitimate.

Other problems experienced included a proclivity by vaccine staff to use paper-based record keeping, which meant there were some delays in getting the data on vaccinations into the computer system, some vial refilling problems and complaints about vaccinators not wearing gloves. 

South Africa's use of the Johnson & Johnson single dose Janssen vaccine candidate for the final phase of a "real world" trial began at the Groote Schuur, Tygerberg and Khayelitsha District hospitals last week. Karl Bremer Hospital's vaccination programme went online on Tuesday.

The City of Cape said it was also starting with its healthcare workers on Wednesday. 

Councillor Zahid Badroodien said continued tranches of the vaccine would arrive in two-weekly intervals until the end of March 2021, with the second tranche expected to arrive in the province on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dr Sa'ad Lahli, one of the first healthcare workers to be vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital last week, said apart from some pain on his arm, he had experienced no side effects.  

"Others had fever and muscle ache that went away."  

He added:

"There is no chip being implanted in me. Government is not trying to track me or anything like that."

To dispel concerns about vaccinators not wearing gloves, Lahli said it was accepted practice internationally to not wear gloves for vaccinations.

The vaccinator's hands are sterilised as is the vaccination site. 

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said it was also safer and avoided a vaccinator forgetting to change gloves between vaccinations, and the gloves building up dirt.

Recipients will be monitored for two years, as consideration of final approval for the vaccine is still underway by the US Food and Drug Administration and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority. 

The second phase of the trials on the vaccine found it would be safe to use.

Department head Keith Cloete previously stated the production of vaccines was faster than usual because different stages of trials ran parallel to each other, instead of separately in the past, given the global health crisis.

Kariem said all indicators relating to Covid-19 monitoring showed apart from the Klipfontein area of Cape Town, where there was an increase in cases, the second wave was over. 

However, the relatively low number of new cases and the hope of a vaccine should not make people drop their guard on non-medical interventions like mask wearing, avoid crowded and congested places, social distancing and hand washing.

The study of waste water treatment plants also found no traces of Covid-19 at 17 sites.  

However, while hospitalisations had decreased, there are still 1 316 Covid patients in acute care in the Western Cape with 758 patients in public hospitals and 558 in private ones.  

The third wave is expected when the seasons start changing to winter, which is typically from March to April. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhealthservice deliverycoronavirus
Lottery
1 person scoops R500k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1841 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1392 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 1859 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.54
(+0.08)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(+0.17)
ZAR/EUR
17.65
(+0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.65)
Gold
1798.34
(-0.40)
Silver
27.72
(+0.30)
Platinum
1253.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2423.56
(+3.99)
All Share
66200.76
(+0.42)
Top 40
60747.41
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12354.99
(+0.99)
Industrial 25
86550.38
(-0.10)
Resource 10
66735.02
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21055.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo