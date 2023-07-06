40m ago

'People are robbing each other for food': Cape Flats community desperate and angry amid unemployment

Na'ilah Ebrahim
Attendees at the Cry of the Xcluded launch in Heideveld on 5 July.
Cry of Xcluded/Twitter
  • Heideveld residents have voiced their concerns about unemployment and poor service delivery. 
  • Members of the community attended the Western Cape launch of political organisation, Cry of the Xcluded, with the aim of eventually finding a job.
  • Meanwhile, a local councillor said there are many employment opportunities for the community.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Heideveld Secondary School on Wednesday to fill out job seeker forms amid concerns about high unemployment and poor service delivery in the area. 

Cry for the Xcluded, a political organisation launched by the South African Federation of Trade Unions, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), and the Assembly of Unemployed (AOU) in 2020, hosted the event. 

Attendees also signed a petition to express their concerns, which will be handed over to Parliament later in the year. 

Mishqah Samuels, a member of the Cry for the Xcluded, said the event was an attempt to create jobs for the unemployed in the community by allowing them to fill out job seeker forms and giving them a platform to express their concerns. 

She said 400 people attended the event.

Samuels, a community leader in Heideveld, said high unemployment plagued the area and the wider Western Cape, but the government was not listening to the organisation's concerns.

"[Previously,] we have had people fill out 9 000 job seeker forms, but only 50 jobs were given to these people after the forms were handed in. There are also thousands of people on the database. We are seeking signatures from all unemployed people in the area," she said. 

According to Samuels, there were also high levels of crime in Heideveld and poor service delivery from the local municipality. 

She said:

There are no jobs and people are robbing each other for food. It's so sad to see.

"The area needs to be cleaned and no services are being provided. People are putting up shacks in certain areas. They were promised housing, and the housing the city has given is breaking. The roofs are falling apart," she added. 

Unemployed Heideveld resident, Patricia Grant, attended the launch, hoping to find a job. She said she relies on family members to pay for her water and electricity and has a monthly income through grants. 

"I had filled out a job seeker form from the [City of Cape Town] before and got no reply or feedback. I feel that they take your form and put it in the bin because it looks like they don't want to employ us," said Grant.  

"We don't get any jobs in Heideveld, even if you try. Youngsters don't have jobs and take drugs to forget about their poverty. Eventually, they are employed by the drug lords."

Meanwhile, councillor for Heideveld and Gugulethu, Anthony Moses, argued that residents had many employment opportunities. 

Moses said:

My office is inundated with job seeker applications. We have had initiatives such as park upgrades and pest control that have employed local people. There are also opportunities for young people to get bursaries and develop skills.

According to Moses, residents faced many obstacles in finding jobs. He said many young people had difficulty gaining employment because they had criminal records for petty crime. 

He added that local businesses should employ more residents and said initiatives had been implemented to assist in this process. 

Moses said millions of rand had been spent to improve service delivery and provide housing. However, state housing had become dilapidated due to people not looking after their homes. 

"People value their homes, but some people do not have insurance and don't look after them," he said. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the provincial government had enabled job creation within the province by cutting "red tape" for businesses and supporting local SMMEs to sustain and create jobs. 

In May, the Western Cape recorded the lowest unemployment rate nationally at 25.9%. 

"While we know that unemployment is still high and many people are looking for jobs, we are working very hard to make it easy for businesses to create more jobs. This is how we believe we can see many people, including those from Heideveld, getting jobs," said Winde. 

"The Year Beyond Programme, run in partnership between the provincial government and various other NPOs, also aims to provide unemployed youths with work experience, preparing them for further studies and employment," the premier added. 


Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
