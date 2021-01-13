1h ago

add bookmark

People arrested for not wearing masks in public will have criminal records, warns Cele

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned that people arrested for not wearing face masks will have criminal records.
  • So far, 7 000 people have been arrested.
  • The minister has said those arrested – whether they pay a fine or face a magistrate – will have a criminal record.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned that those arrested for not wearing face masks in public will face the prospect of life with criminal records.

He revealed on Tuesday that around 7 000 people have been arrested for contravening lockdown regulations by not wearing face masks in public.

Cele told eNCA that South Africans should be wary of having criminal records.

The minister said those arrested – whether they pay a fine or face a magistrate – will have a criminal record.

"[After arresting you] we will take you to the police station, take your fingerprints and you will choose to either pay a fine or see a magistrate in court. Those processes will give [you] a criminal record.

"South Africans must be wary of that and they must know what criminal records do to their lives in future.

Cele said: 

These 7 000 people that we have arrested, they have already created and manufactured criminal records for themselves.

Cele said nothing much has changed regarding the regulations under the advanced alert Level 3 lockdown.

He promised that police will continue enforcing the law against those who contravene lockdown regulations.

"The nation must remember that we still work on our primary mandate, as the SAPS. [It] is crime prevention," Cele said.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celesouth africalockdownhealthcoronaviruscrime
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
49% - 4119 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
47% - 3923 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 329 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(-0.72)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(-0.70)
ZAR/EUR
18.64
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.57)
Gold
1855.78
(-0.08)
Silver
25.44
(-0.59)
Platinum
1070.50
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
56.72
(+1.65)
Palladium
2389.50
(+0.21)
All Share
63756.49
(+0.35)
Top 40
58678.17
(+0.32)
Financial 15
12046.76
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
83261.12
(+0.48)
Resource 10
64775.08
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo