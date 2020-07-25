1h ago

People do leave our hospitals alive, says Masuku about Covid-19 deaths in Gauteng

Canny Maphanga
  • 65.7% of Gauteng patients who died of Covid-19 were between the ages of 50 and 79, and the majority were male, according to statistics.
  • Hypertension and diabetes were the leading comorbidities in Covid-19-related deaths.
  • This came as the province recorded nearly 150 000 cases of Covid-19.

Statistics released by the Gauteng government has revealed that people between the ages of 50 and 79 contributed to 65.7% of Covid-19 deaths in the province.

"We do have discharges and people do leave our hospitals alive, even those in the highest risk group," Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said on Friday.

"The bulk of all of our patients that have passed on have comorbidities. This is the aspects that we have to look at in terms of our lifestyle going forward," he said.

Masuku presented the provincial government's weekly update on its response to Covid-19 in Gauteng.

The densely populated province has recorded 148 854 cases as announced by the national Department of Health of Friday.

READ | Coronavirus deaths in Gauteng: 55% are male, majority aged 60 to 69

Out of the total 1 187 deaths, 780 were between the ages of 50 and 79, which equates to 65.7%.

In the 50 to 59 age group, 147 were male and 105 were female, while in the age group 60 to 69, in total 175 were male and 129 were female.

Lastly, in the 70 to 79 age group, 129 were male and 95 were female.

Coronavirus deaths in Gauteng

Unknown: 17

0-9: 12

10-19: 3

20-29: 18

30-39: 68

40-49: 136

50-59: 252

60-69: 304

70-79: 224

80-89: 116

90-99: 35

100-109: 2

Total: 1 187

Comorbidities:

The Department of Health has identified hypertension and diabetes as the leading comorbidities in the recorded Covid-19 deaths.

The deaths analysis shows that 638 patients (54%) had either diabetes or hypertension or both – 272 were related to hypertension, 215 had both while 151 had diabetes.

A total of 304 dead patients (25%) had zero or unknown comorbidities while 138 (12%) had other comorbidities.

Currently 7 193 patients are admitted in public and private health facilities in the province, of which 1 863 are in ICU and high care and 5 330 are in the general wards.

