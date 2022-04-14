47m ago

'People need hope': South Africans urged to donate to KZN flood relief efforts

accreditation
Nicole McCain



  • Government and humanitarian organisations have called for donations to support those affected by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Heavy rain caused the devastating flooding across the province this week.
  • Thousands of people have been displaced and more than 300 people died.

"Distressing calls" from flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal has prompted the Gift of the Givers Foundation to step in, and it has appealed to the South African public to open their hearts and purses.

Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation was identifying areas that suffered severe damage and assessing the enormity of the need.

The organisation has already started distributing fresh water to residents, and it set up a bulk food relief site and distributed bedding and other essential items.

"Distribution is delayed because of the inaccessibility of roads. It takes time and you can't go in with big trucks," Sooliman added.

READ | KZN floods: 'Brave' rescuer swept away, emergency efforts continue to save baby and mom buried alive

To assist those in need, the organisation launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy.

The funds raised will be used to provide hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and nappies for those in low-lying areas who have lost their possessions.

"People want hope. They've been emotionally and psychologically traumatised. They've lost possessions and family members," Sooliman said.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka also asked for donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, clothes and blankets to be sent to provincial disaster management teams.

"During this difficult period that our province is faced with, it's crucial that we show ubuntu towards those who have been affected," Hlomuka said.

Donations can be dropped off at 66 Shortts Retreat Road in Pietermaritzburg.

A provincial state of disaster has been declared.


Read more on:
gift of the giverskwazulu-nataldurbanfloodingweather
