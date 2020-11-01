3h ago

John Steenhuisen elected DA leader, slams govt for 'controlling' the public

Lizeka Tandwa
DA leader John Steenhuisen at the launch of his campaign in February.
DA leader John Steenhuisen at the launch of his campaign in February.
Jan Gerber
  • The DA congress has elected John Steenhuisen as party leader.
  • Steenhuisen has promised to be for people power, not state power.
  • Federal council chairperson Helen Zille has retained her position.

People power, not state power.

This was what newly elected DA leader John Steenhuisen is offering South Africans after garnering 80% of the votes at the party's federal congress on Sunday.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille retained her position, with 69% of the votes, the party announced.

In his acceptance speech, Steenhuisen reminisced on his first years as a politician while in the eThekwini council. He spoke of his love for country and party as the driving force behind his political aspirations.

He said:

I've travelled a long road with you in the DA. I've fought to fix potholes when I was a councillor, I exposed corruption when I was a member of the legislature.

"I've held presidents accountable as a Member of Parliament but never in my wildest imagination did I think one day I would be a leader of this great party of ours," he said to resounding applause.

Steenhuisen thanked his opponent, Mbali Ntuli, for running a tough race, praising her for never giving up.

"In doing so, you have helped to entrench a proud democratic tradition in our party that we don't anoint leaders, we elect them. We choose our leaders on the basis of their idea, the content of their character and the potential to lead our party into new territory."

The task ahead was not easy, he said, addressing delegates at the hybrid venue in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Our country is in serious trouble and the stakes have never been higher." 

Steenhuisen called into question, in his view, the government's excessive state control, blaming it for the reason why people could no longer take train to work, and why the government would rather spend the little tax money that was left to fund SAA.

"No longer content with controlling you, the government now wants to own you. They are coming for your home, your health, and your savings. The good news is that the people of South Africa are starting to reject state control.

"People do not want to live a life of dependency on a failing and corrupt state. People are tired of being told what to do by rulers who only look out for themselves.

WRAP | John Steenhuisen named new DA leader: 'I will put power back in the hands of the people'

"People want to stand on their own two feet as self-reliant, autonomous human beings. They want the power and the freedom to make their own choices and build a life they value. This is what the DA will offer under my leadership. People power.

Steenhuisen said:

 
We will fight to give power and opportunities to every law-abiding, honest and hard-working citizen - regardless of their background - to build a life they value.

Reflecting on the gains made by the party during his time as interim leader while facing a hard lockdown, he added the Western Cape built hospitals of hope, while other provinces sent people to hospitals of horror.

"The DA offered practical and constructive alternatives which would have saved countless people from unnecessary suffering. In the midst of the greatest crisis that has faced our country in a generation, the DA has revealed that our character is stronger than ever."

Steenhuisen also reflected on the mistakes of the party, and that it could be a powerful force for positive change when it implemented solutions based on its principles.

"There were moments in our recent past when the DA looked for populist shortcuts and failed to offer clear solutions to the decline caused by state control.

"There have been times when the DA failed to be a dependable ally in the people’s fight for power. For a while, we lost sight of who we were and what we offer: clear, principled and decisive leadership. Fortunately, mistakes don't have to be fatal - provided you learn from them," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
