People will have to 'wait and see' whether I will step aside, says Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he would never establish a new party.

He added people should "wait and see" whether he would vacate office within 30 days as part of the ANC's step-aside policy.

The ANC NEC has given those criminally charged leaders 30 days to step aside or face suspension.

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said people should "wait and see" whether he would step aside from his position within 30 days.

But the corruption-accused leader threw cold water on claims he might leave the party, saying he would "live and die in the ANC".

"Me Ace Magashule, I will never establish any new party. I will never go anywhere to join any party. I will live and die in the ANC. I have been there in the struggle. I did not join the struggle yesterday. I remain a loyal member of the ANC," he said.

Magashule was speaking to the media on Wednesday following a tree-planting event in Soweto.

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) had decided those criminally charged had 30 days to step aside or face suspension.

Magashule would not say whether he would comply with the NEC decision. He did, however, rule out approaching the courts, saying: "You don't resolve ANC matters through a court of law."

He is out on R200 000 bail and charged with fraud and corruption related to a R255 million asbestos contract in the Free State.



"I served the ANC with dignity and respect and discipline. I will forever, my blood will remain black green and gold," he said to questions from journalists.

Magashule said he would consult former leaders of the ANC, starting with former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.

The NEC banned the so-called "radical economic transformation" faction in the ANC that has been operating through Magashule's office.

He said ANC members, including Carl Niehaus who works in his office, should comply with the NEC's decision.