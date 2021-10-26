'Peppered with bullet holes': Durban man found shot dead in vehicle

A man was killed in a shooting in Durban on Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place at about 08:00 in Armstrong Avenue in La Lucia, according to a statement by Emer-G-Med paramedics.

"On arrival on scene, a high-end luxury vehicle was found peppered with bullet holes, having rammed through a gate to a business premises," the statement said.

Netcare 911 paramedics confirmed the shooting, describing it as a hit.

A man, believed to be around 45 years old, was found seated in the vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds, said Emer-G-Med.



"He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," the statement said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers had responded to reports of a car crashing in a parking area at premises in Armstrong Avenue.

"Upon arrival at the scene, police found an unknown male victim believed to be in his thirties, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. The circumstances around the attack [are] unknown and a case of murder will be opened at Durban North SAPS," said Mbele.





