Perfect weather to stay indoors! Rain, showers expected for lockdown New Year's Eve

The year will end off with warm and hot weather, says the South African Weather Service, as isolated showers persist in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Namakwa District (Northern Cape) and Bergrivier Municipality (Western Cape).

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

North West will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon, becoming south-easterly by the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the extreme eastern parts and along the west, with fog and drizzle along the south-western parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot over the north-east. It will become cloudy along the south coast from the late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly to south-westerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with late evening rain along the coast and southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool south of the escarpment, with light rain and showers near the coast. It will be hot over the interior with afternoon showers and thundershowers, spreading towards the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-easterly south of Richards Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

