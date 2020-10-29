1h ago

Performance agreements for Cabinet ministers now a reality

Jason Felix
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • The long-awaited performance agreement for Cabinet ministers will be signed on Friday.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa commenced with the signing of ministerial performance agreements this month.
  • Performance agreement assessments would take place on a six-monthly basis.

Cabinet ministers will soon be held accountable to a set of standards as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign long-promised performance agreements on Friday.

Ramaphosa commenced with the signing of ministerial performance agreements this month.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu revealed this in Parliament on Thursday when he responded to questions from MPs in the National Assembly.

"The president will then make public pronouncements thereafter regarding the performance agreements," Mthembu also tweeted.

In the National Assembly, DA MP Solly Malatsi questioned him about the progress of the signing of the agreements.

Malatsi asked: "Given that the country has adapted to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to normal work environments, by migrating to virtual platforms to conduct business, [a] what are the reasons that his office blames the Covid-19 pandemic for repeatedly failing to meet the deadline to finalise and publish performance agreements between the president, and members of the executive and by what date is it envisaged that the performance agreements will now be finalised for publication?"

READ HERE Adriaan Basson | Ramaphosa's war on corruption a litmus test for his support in the ANC

In January, Mthembu said Ramaphosa had entered into performance agreements with ministers, premiers and director-generals.

Last year, it was announced that members of the Cabinet would sign performance agreements with the president after the conclusion of the medium-term strategic framework of government.

Mthembu announced that performance agreement assessments would take place on a six-monthly basis, twice a year for all ministers and government departments.

The president is to assess whether all state departments have met the expectation of the medium-term strategic framework of government.

