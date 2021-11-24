Perjury case of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini postponed

The perjury case of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was postponed after she pleaded not guilty.

The State asked for a postponement for an opportunity to consult with witnesses.

ANC Women's League members gathered outside court to support Dlamini.

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini's perjury case has been postponed to Thursday.



Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ANC Women's League members gathered outside the court to support her.

The case stems from her testimony during an inquiry the Constitutional Court instituted into her role in the 2017 South African Social Security Agency grants crisis, which Judge Bernard Ngoepe chaired.

The inquiry was held to determine whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the costs of the debacle.





The judge found that Dlamini was evasive when questions were put to her during the inquiry.

However, in her plea on Wednesday, Dlamini denied that she lied intentionally and that she gave false evidence during the inquiry.

Prosecutor Jacob Serepo asked for the matter to be postponed so that he could consult witnesses.





Serepo said he understood that this was prejudicial to Dlamini, but added that "justice hurried is justice buried".

However, Dlamini's advocate, Tshepiso Phahlane, said he was opposed to the delay.

Phahlane said the matter had been postponed previously so that the State could prepare.

"We came here ready for trial."

