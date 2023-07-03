9m ago

Share

Person arrested in connection with murder of Western Cape taxi official Charmaine Bailey

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Charmaine Bailey.
Charmaine Bailey.
PHOTO: Facebook/ Charmaine Bailey
  • One person has been arrested for the murder of Charmaine Bailey.
  • Bailey was killed at a meeting with Wynberg and Hout Bay taxi association members.
  • Her alleged shooter was arrested in Hout Bay at the weekend.

Western Cape police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of Charmaine Bailey.

Bailey, a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) training officer, was gunned down at the organisation's Wynberg office in May. She was also the chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa  said the 32-year-old suspected murderer was arrested on Saturday in Hout Bay during a tracing operation.

They are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face a murder charge.

Bailey, 53, who worked for the regional taxi council, was gunned down while speaking to someone on the sidelines of a meeting with taxi association members from Wynberg and Hout Bay.

The meeting had been called to discuss internal operations, CATA spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi previously told News24.

At the time, CATA ruled out the possibility that Bailey was gunned down by a driver from her primary association.

Bailey's family described her as a businesswoman committed to seeing empowerment in the taxi industry.

READ | 'We don't know why she was killed' - Cape Town taxi industry rocked by death of 'iron woman' Charmaine Bailey

At the time of her murder, sources close to the investigation said the motive was believed to be linked to a dispute between rivals of the Hout Bay Taxi Association and Wynberg Taxi Association.

The province has seen several murders in the industry in recent months.

Bailey's killing comes one month after the death of Sizwe Khobocwana, who was affiliated to the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations.

Khobocwana, 55, was the chairperson of Route 1 between Khayelitsha, Wynberg and Claremont. He was shot dead in his car in front of his home in Kuils River.

Siyabulela Mandyoli, the chairperson of the Codeta-Paarl Taxi Association Alliance, was shot dead on 6 June. He was credited by the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) for keeping the peace between Codeta and CATA in the struggle over the B97 route between Paarl and Bellville.

In addition, another three CATA members were killed in the province in June.

Last week, the Western Cape Department of Mobility announced a joint task team to help speed up investigations and prosecutions of murders and attempted murders in the taxi industry.

The latest initiative hopes to tackle the cases that take years to get to court. 

Provincial Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the department knew about 555 criminal cases between 2019 and 2022, including murder and attempted murder.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
catacharmaine baileywestern capecape towntaxi violencecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 607 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 1842 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 36 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.79
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.83
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.50
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
900.12
-0.1%
Palladium
1,232.50
+0.5%
Gold
1,918.12
-0.1%
Silver
22.91
+0.6%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,706
0.0%
All Share
76,028
0.0%
Resource 10
61,995
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,420
0.0%
Financial 15
16,057
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo