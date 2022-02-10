'Pet pill' on corner of coffee table led to R1.3m Cape Town drug bust

A lone mandrax tablet passed off as a pet pill set off a R1.3m drug bust in Cape Town's Parklands.

The police said they were initially kept waiting while attending to a noise complaint while the residents searched for their lost front door key.

The night of drama included one of the residents trying to make a break for it while the police searched the property.

A R1.3 million drug bust in Cape Town's Parklands on Tuesday was set off by a lone mandrax tablet, passed off as a pet pill, that was spotted on the edge of a coffee table, Table View police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Adriana Chandler provided more details on the drug bust that saw four women and four men arrested in the suburb north of the Cape Town CBD.

She said the police were initially attending to a noise complaint in Deptford Street in the early hours of Tuesday, but the occupants said they could not find the front door key.

Police were eventually let in to explain why they were there but on the way out, one of the officers spotted a tablet on the edge of a coffee table and asked what it was.

"The officer knew that it resembled a mandrax tablet but was interested in the explanation. They were told that it was a tablet for one of their pets," she said.

READ | Buttons bust: Cops seize 270 000 mandrax tablets on N1 highway

One of the people started behaving nervously, and the police called for assistance on suspicion that there could be drugs.

Chandler said they were given the go-ahead to search the property. During the search, one of the occupants made a break for it, but was caught and taken back to the scene.

Chandler said 8 849 mandrax tablets, ecstasy in tablet or crushed form, and more than R72 000 in cash was found and confiscated.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut put the value of the seized items at R1.3 million.

The Organised Crime Unit will investigate the matter further.

Station Commander Colonel Lindiwe Dyantyi commended the officers for their work.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.