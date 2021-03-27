1h ago

Pet sitters charged for allegedly abusing puppy in viral video

Getrude Makhafola
  • Criminal charges have been laid against two pet sitters who allegedly abused a puppy in Hermanus in the Western Cape.
  • A video of the alleged abuse went viral on social media.
  • In the video, the sitters can be seen using an object to hit the puppy before they throw the animal out the door.

Two pet sitters have been charged with animal cruelty after they allegedly abused a puppy at a house in Hermanus in the Western Cape.

A video of the alleged abuse went viral on social media.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA investigated the incident after Zelda La Grange, a resident, raised the alarm to warn pet owners against using the sitters' services. 

"Our team travelled to Hermanus from Cape Town to investigate the matter. The charges have now formally been opened at Hermanus [police station]. We will be further assisting the SAPS and the prosecution with the case to ensure that justice is served for Hector," it said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The incident reportedly happened on 22 March.

WATCH | Cape SPCA investigating abuse complaint against dog sitters after CCTV video emerges

According Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse, Hector's owner, Mel Colbert, only became aware of the incident after watching the CCV footage.

Crime
A still shot of the video showing pet sitter about throw Hector out the door.
Crime
A police docket and an object used to hit Hector by two pet sitters in Hermanus, Western Cape.

In the video, which came with a warning for sensitive viewers, a man can be seen hitting the dog, which then goes to lay on its cushion. He hits the dog again and a woman can then be heard saying: "Truly Hector, you were outside the whole time." The man can later be seen picking up the dog and tossing it out the door.

The sitters advertised their services to keep pets "safe and happy" at home, and offered photo updates and walks. Personal exercise suggestions were also offered.

