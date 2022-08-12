WATCH | Pete Mihalik murder: CCTV footage shown in court reveals cold precision of lawyer's assassination

A video of the assassination of Cape Town defence advocate Pete Mihalik showed the cold precision of the hitman.

Within seconds, a typical urban morning turned bloody as the gunman stepped out of his hiding place just as Mihalik approached an intersection.

Earlier, the gunman was filmed walking up the road and getting into place, just minutes before Mihalik drove up with his children.

CCTV footage of the murder of Cape Town defence lawyer, advocate Pete Mihalik, shows the clinical precision of the hit, and the planning it must have taken.

Clips taken from the "silent witnesses" of CCTV cameras dotted around Sea Point were shown on Thursday during the murder trial of three men in the Western Cape High Court.

The footage, retrieved from CCTV cameras in Thornhill and Cavalcade roads by police IT specialist Werner Höll, show that by the time Mihalik pulled up to the intersection in October 2018, the gunman was already in position.

Going back a few minutes, the video shows a typical suburban morning, with cars driving past, people parking, and some dew still left on cars parked outside in the spring air.

Eventually, a lone, neatly dressed man wearing a checked shirt, beige trousers and black shoes enters the frame.

His stride towards Cavalcade Road is unhurried but purposeful. He could pass as someone walking to a business meeting with a small black bag in his left hand.

The pedestrian goes out of frame at the intersection with Cavalcade Road, and a silver-grey VW Polo with tinted windows drives into the frame towards the T-junction, in front of a black top-of-the-range Mercedes-Benz SUV finished off with a coupe-style roof.

In previous sessions of evidence in the court, Judge Constance Nziweni heard Mihalik's car radio was on and he did his usual pre-arrival roar of the engine as he approached nearby Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard to drop his children off.

In the video, the VW Polo is seen turning right quickly, and as the black SUV waits for a gap in traffic to proceed through the intersection, the man emerges from out of frame.

He walks quickly and in seconds he is in front of the driver's window of the SUV.

He raises his right arm, then turns around and hurries back down the road he came from. As he moves swiftly, he is seen putting something into a small black bag.

Höll testified he thought it looked like a gun when he examined the video.



The court has already heard that two shots were squeezed off - one hitting Mihalik in the temple and the other on his jaw line.

There is a brief vacuum in time but in a second, everything changes.

In the footage shown on Thursday, a woman is seen getting out of the SUV, her body language showing panic as she looks into the vehicle.

Within a minute, people arrive to help Mihalik's daughter - who was 17 at the time - and her brother, then just eight years of age.

The little boy was bleeding profusely from the neck. One person checked on Mihalik and saw him take his last breath.

Another rushed the little boy to the hospital for emergency treatment, while parents from Reddam House moved to comfort Mihalik's distressed daughter.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo, and Vuyile Maliti were arrested in a sequence of events started by driving through a stop street not far from the crime scene. They have pleaded not guilty.

Biyela and Khumalo are from KwaZulu-Natal, and Maliti is based in Khayelitsha.

Apart from occasionally asking the isiXhosa and isiZulu interpreters to speak louder, the three men remained quiet throughout.

Alleged torture

Maliti appears to object to having his photograph taken, pulling the hood of his jacket low over his face when a camera appears, with a mask covering his mouth.

Much of this week's evidence focused on Khumalo's submissions that he was tortured into signing a statement of admission he neither made nor had the opportunity to read before signing it.

He said he put pen to paper to make the torture stop.

Khumalo alleged the late Anti-Gang Unit lieutenant, Charl Kinnear, was present for the last alleged torture session, where he signed whatever they put in front of him.



His lawyer, Pieter Nel, argued the statement was riddled with procedural errors and Khumalo had not countersigned sections ticked off to indicate he was told he could have a legal practitioner present and the statement had been read to him.

The statement, in Kinnear's hand, said Khumalo came to Cape Town to be a taxi driver for Maliti who was in the taxi business. As far as he was concerned, the drive to Sea Point with Maliti was just to show him where he would start working.

He added when he was told there had been orders to kill a white man, he became scared.

On the day of the shooting, Khumalo said, he refused to switch cars as instructed and stayed in the VW Polo.

Biyela's lawyer, Louise Luterek, said her client had merely travelled to Cape Town for a gold coin deal.

During his bail application, the court heard he was a money lender.

Maliti's lawyer, Cronje Kriel, alleged that Kinnear might have doctored some of the docket and intended raising this later in the trial.

He also objected to the description of the clothing worn by the man in the video.

Kriel said:

It is a striped shirt, not a checked shirt.

After a long day, Nziweni exclaimed in reply: "Are you saying it is a stripe?"

Höll sighed and brought proceedings to a close with an exasperated point at a still of the video, and said: "There is clearly a block formation there, and there is clearly a block formation there."

The trial was adjourned until Monday for new witnesses.