Pete Mihalik's murderers couldn't lie their way out. Now they must argue against life in prison

Jenni Evans
Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik was assassinated in 2018.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24
  • The three men who killed Pete Mihalik are looking at life in prison.
  • They were found guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. 
  • Sentencing proceedings will start on Thursday. 

Sentencing proceedings begin on Thursday for the three men found guilty of murdering lawyer Pete Mihalik, attempting to murder his children, and having an unlawful firearm and ammunition. 

The Western Cape High Court is empowered to hand a life sentence, if it so chooses. 

On Wednesday, Judge Constance Nziweni ended a three-day long judgment by pronouncing the State's five-year long case strong enough to prove that Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti conspired to murder the popular lawyer. 

Mihalik was murdered on 30 October as he was taking his son and daughter to school at Reddam House in Green Point. His son was hit by a bullet fragment and had to have a jaw operation. His daughter was not physically harmed. 

Nziweni also agreed that shooting into the confines of Mihalik's Mercedes SUV put his two children in danger - and, for that, the men were convicted of attempted murder. 

"They had a take-no-prisoners attitude," the judge said.

Nziweni said that, once facial recognition analysis had positively identified Biyela as the shooter, there was a domino effect for Khumalo and Maliti.

The three were linked to the murder and attempted murders by individual "pieces of the puzzle", which were supplied by the witnesses who testified. The witnesses were found to be credible.

The killers, however, she found to be poor witnesses, with explanations that were "unbelievable and incredible".

She rejected the alibi that Biyela and Khumalo came to Cape Town, from KwaZulu-Natal, with 19 Krugerrands which Maliti was going to fence, for a 20% commission. 

The first person to be taken in for questioning after the hit was Khumalo. He and Maliti were driving a Renault Clio and a VW Polo respectively when they were pulled over by a traffic officer, Boy Makhutu, for skipping a stop street.

Accused in Pete Mihalik murder trial sitting toget
Vuyile Maliti, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Sizwe Biyela have been found guilty of the murder of lawyer Pete Mihalik.

The Clio left the scene, with Khumalo in it, and then Khumalo returned on foot. 

Khumalo claimed the car was stolen while he was being fined, and denied that he drove off with it, or that Biyela was his passenger. 

"There were many problems," said Nziweni of the traffic stop "car theft". 

"For instance, who would leave eight Krugerrands on the passenger seat, with the key in the ignition, particularly in an unknown area?" Nziweni said. 

The judge also pointed out he did not create a fuss when the car with valuable coins disappeared, given that Makhutu could have pulled out all the stops by radioing officers to try and get it back for him.

And, she added, that Maliti said he eventually changed the coins they brought from KwaZulu-Natal at a gold exchange in Kenilworth for R200 000.

This did not make sense, because the dealer would have been R90 000 out of pocket because Khumalo's coins were supposedly stolen by then.

"In the context of this case, it is as clear as daylight that the alibis of the accused are made up."

She pronounced the trio guilty of all the charges.

On Thursday, it will be left to their lawyers to salvage the situation - to argue for a deviation from the life sentences the court is entitled to hand down.

