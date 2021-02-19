34m ago

add bookmark

Pfizer 'still very good vaccine' despite study, says MAC's Prof Barry Schoub

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A MAC member has commented on the Pfizer vaccine.
A MAC member has commented on the Pfizer vaccine.
Michael Ciaglo, Getty Images via AFP
  • MAC's professor Barry Schoub has commented on the latest findings about the Pfizer vaccine.
  • He has said it is still a good vaccine despite new research.
  • MAC has been holding regular meetings about the virus.

One of the South African government's top advisers on Covid-19 vaccines said on Friday that the Pfizer shot was "still a very good vaccine", despite a study showing the dominant local virus variant may reduce its protective antibodies.

Barry Schoub, chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines, told Reuters that the two-thirds reduction in protective antibodies mentioned in the study "means there is quite a significant remnant neutralising potency".

The advisory committee held its regular weekly meeting on Thursday and discussed the laboratory study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week.

READ | SA becomes first country to use J&J vaccine

While it has not been established in a clinical trial that the Pfizer vaccine protects against the more contagious 501Y.V2 variant first identified late last year, "we can have a reasonable extrapolation because it's such a potent stimulator of the immune system and the fact that in the laboratory it was only reduced by two-thirds", Schoub said.

Vaccine

Authorities would monitor closely those who get the Pfizer vaccine, he added.

South Africa is counting on the Pfizer shot, developed with German partner BioNTech, to step up its vaccination programme after administering its first Johnson & Johnson doses on Wednesday.

READ | Covid-19: Ramaphosa, Mkhize get vaccine jabs

AstraZeneca vaccinations are on hold after a small local trial found the shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that South Africa was expecting 500 000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine initially and about seven million doses by June.

South Africa, with nearly 1.5 million cases and over 48 000 deaths, has recorded almost half the Covid-19 fatalities and over a third of confirmed infections in Africa. It lagged behind richer Western nations in launching its immunisation campaign.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
macbarry schoubhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R120K each
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
43% - 69 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
23% - 36 votes
No, I don't think they need it
34% - 55 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.69
(-0.80)
ZAR/GBP
20.59
(-1.09)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.93)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-2.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.80)
Gold
1779.71
(+0.40)
Silver
27.23
(+1.34)
Platinum
1274.00
(+1.59)
Brent Crude
62.59
(-0.71)
Palladium
2362.42
(+0.95)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo