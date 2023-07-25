Phaahla calls for vigilance as SA records third case of imported cholera

The health department confirmed a third cholera case in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department said the 24-year-old patient had travelled to Pakistan.

He experienced symptoms two days before arriving in SA.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla appealed for vigilance after a third positive imported cholera case was identified in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.



The first two imported cases were from two individuals who had travelled to Malawi.

The department said the patient was a 24-year-old man who had travelled to Karachi in Pakistan.

It said the man landed at King Shaka International Airport on 16 July.

He had experienced abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms two days before, but did not immediately seek medical treatment in Pakistan.

The department said:

On his arrival in King Shaka International Airport, he felt dehydrated and was taken to a private hospital in Durban to seek medical help. He was admitted on 18 July and his specimen was sent to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases for laboratory testing. The results came back positive for cholera toxin on Monday, 24 July 2023. He has been discharged and is recovering well at home.

The department said the man's close contacts were traced - and none displayed cholera-related symptoms.

The department took water samples from the man's residence for testing.

SA recorded a cumulative number of 199 cholera cases this year. The last positive case was recorded on 19 June in Hammanskraal.



