1h ago

add bookmark

Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from the police

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former acting national police commissioner General Kgomotso Phahlane.
Former acting national police commissioner General Kgomotso Phahlane.
Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24
  • The Labour Court has dismissed an application by former acting national police commissioner General Kgomotso Phahlane challenging his dismissal.  
  • Phahlane was fired on 30 July after internal investigations were conducted. 
  • The Labour Court said it did not have jurisdiction to entertain the case. 

Former acting national police commissioner General Kgomotso Phahlane has lost a court bid challenging his dismissal from the police.

The Labour Court handed down the judgment on Tuesday and there was no order as to costs.  

Phahlane was fired on 30 July after he was found guilty of elements of dishonesty. He then took the case to the Labour Court, seeking to reverse his dismissal.  

However in his ruling, Judge Andre van Niekerk said the court did not have the jurisdiction to entertain Phahlane's claim for final relief.   

"At the hearing of the application, I raised the issue of jurisdiction and more particularly, the question whether the court has jurisdiction to entertain a claim for final relief where the case of action is one of unlawfulness.

"The effects of this judgment is that when an applicant alleges that a dismissal is unlawful [as opposed to unfair] there is no remedy under the LRA [Labour Relations Act] and this court has no jurisdiction to make any determination of unlawfulness.

"If a remedy is sought under the LRA, the applicant must categorise the alleged unlawfulness as unfairness.

READ | I remain in the employ of SAPS, with full benefits, says Phahlane

"In so far as the applicant [Phahlane] seeks in the alternative an interim interdict against the confirmation or ratification of the third respondent's [Lieutenant-General Japie Riet] decision to dismiss him, pending the institution and finalisation of an application to review the Regulation 9 proceedings, this court has jurisdiction to grant interim relief in a matter that may be referred to the court for adjudication in due course, or which is required to be determined by arbitration," he added.

In 2017, Phahlane was suspended by then-police minister Fikile Mbalula following allegations which impacted on his fitness to hold office. 

On 16 April 2018, the hearing commenced before advocate Terry Motau SC. However, Phahlane had sought to review and set aside Motau's ruling on a matter of a preliminary nature.

In March 2019, Phahlane was arrested on charges stemming from an IPID investigation into a multimillion-rand blue light tender.

Phahlane and his co-accused - Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management Brigadier James Ramanjalum, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major-General Nombhuruza Lettie Napo and Major-General Ravichandran Pillay - faces charges of corruption, fraud, forgery and uttering.

Related Links
Khomotso Phahlane's defence unimpressed as State seeks delay in R86m blue lights tender fraud case
Cars for police tenders saga: Appeal to overturn warrant fails
Phahlane granted bail, lawyer argues arrest 'nothing but a show for the media'
Read more on:
sapskgomotso phahlanecourts
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 2657 votes
No I would not
29% - 3001 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 4703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.46
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
22.83
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
20.64
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
12.53
(-0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1932.64
(+0.57)
Silver
25.96
(+1.24)
Platinum
937.00
(+0.86)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2163.01
(+1.87)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo