49m ago

add bookmark

Phala Phala buffaloes: Dubai businessman will finalise purchase when probe complete

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa with his South African-born wife, Bianca O'Donoghue.
Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa with his South African-born wife, Bianca O'Donoghue.
Facebook/ Bianca O'Donoghue
  • A businessman who reportedly bought buffaloes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm will send his lawyers to SA to finalise the purchase once a probe is complete.
  • Hazim Mustafa forked out $580 000 (R10 million) cash for 20 buffaloes.
  • In an interview with eNCA, he said the Phala Phala farmgate scandal wouldn't keep him from doing business with the farm.

Dubai businessman Hazim Mustafa, who bought buffaloes from President Cyril Ramaphosa, will send his legal team to South Africa to finalise the exportation of the animals he bought from the president's Phala Phala farm in 2019.

The businessman forked out $580 000 (R10 million) cash for 20 buffaloes from the "cash-strapped" Limpopo farm.

In an interview with eNCA's Annika Larsen, recorded in Dubai, Mustafa said he or his lawyers would make their way to South Africa to finalise the purchase after the conclusion of a probe into the farmgate scandal.

In the interview aired on Thursday evening, Mustafa said he would expect a "refund" if the animals weren't up to standard.

"After the investigation is finished, either I will go, or my legal team will go there to negotiate with them. If they (the buffaloes) are not there, or not to the quality which I asked for and chose, they should refund me, and maybe I can buy other animals from them. This issue will not affect my business with Phala Phala."

ALSO READ | Inside the luxury life of Hazim Mustafa – the man who bought the buffalo from Phala Phala

He said he believed the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions had contributed to the delay in processing the game's exportation.

In June, former correctional services boss and State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa, alleging that he had concealed a burglary at the Limpopo farm from the police and the taxman in February 2020. He said roughly US$4 million cash was stolen.


Earlier this month, Ramaphosa survived a bid to explore the possibility of impeachment after the ANC in Parliament voted against the adoption of a Section 89 panel report that found that he may have violated the Constitution.

A panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo released the report after a preliminary investigation into allegations of a cover-up of the theft at the farm. The report found that the president may have involved himself in a conflict between his official duties and private business.

Mustafa said he entered the country through OR Tambo International Airport and declared the money at customs. He said it was not unusual for him to carry that much money. 

Mustafa added that he was aware of the investigation into the Phala Phala scandal. He said police and the Office of the Public Protector had contacted him telephonically and via email.

He said he was shocked when he heard about the burglary at the president's farm because he expected it to be secure.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosahazim mustafaphala phala report
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 4304 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 217 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 4709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.07
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.57
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,797.24
+0.3%
Silver
23.75
+0.7%
Palladium
1,691.64
+0.4%
Platinum
991.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
80.98
-1.5%
Top 40
66,940
-0.2%
All Share
73,088
-0.2%
Resource 10
71,117
-0.1%
Industrial 25
89,794
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,652
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo