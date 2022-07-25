Phala Phala: Govt denies Namibia's claims that it refused to help in case involving Imanuwela David

The government has denied claims by Namibian authorities it refused to offer assistance in the investigation of the case involving the alleged mastermind of the Phala Phala robbery, Imanuwela David.

It said the request was first received in August 2020 and was returned to Namibian authorities to provide additional information on the case.

Central Authority director-general Doctor Mashabane said the Namibian authorities never responded with the additional information.

Giving an update on high-profile cases involving foreign nationals on Monday, the department said the request it received was about an investigation of a possible infringement of Namibia's Organised Crime Act.

It was received by the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), an arm of the National Prosecuting Authority, to assess if the request did not involve foreign bribery.

The SCCU, however, could not immediately process it as it required additional information from Namibian authorities.

"The request was returned to Dirco [Department of International Relations and Cooperation] on 18 May 2021, accompanied by a letter indicating to the authorities in Namibia how the request should be amended to enable South Africa to render the necessary assistance.



"On 31 August 2021, Dirco sent an electronic note verbale to the High Commission of the Republic of Namibia, highlighting the feedback from the department and requesting the authorities to amend the request.

"On 1 September 2021, the High Commission of the Republic of Namibia acknowledged receipt of the note verbale. Since then, the authorities in Namibia have not sent an amended request back to South Africa," the department said in a statement.



The department's director-general, Doctor Mashabane, said the unit had written to the Namibian authorities "to remind them that we wrote back seeking more information".

Mashabane added the original request did not mention David, saying it had different names.

"At the time, it was under different names, there was no David Immanuwela as part of the request. The minister, ordinarily would not know about the request until such a time that the Central Authority is satisfied that the request is in order and meets the requirements."



