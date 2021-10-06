Phoenix election posters: DA's Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse disagrees with party

The DA has been in the firing line for its controversial elections poster in Phoenix, north of Durban.

The DA's KZN chairperson, Dean McPherson, said only the ANC and the media had made the posters about race.

The posters, placed on top of each other, read: "The ANC called you racists" and "The DA calls you heroes".

The DA's controversial election posters in Phoenix, north of Durban, has caused division, with the party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Mpho Phalatse, disagreeing with the sentiment shared by the posters.



However, she left it to the party to decide what to do next.

"I have different views and the party has different views," she said.

The posters, placed on top of each other, read: "The ANC called you racists" and "The DA calls you heroes".

Phalatse earlier told Timeslive:

As an individual, I do believe we should acknowledge that it was a blind spot. Yes, we did not intend to offend, because we would never defend lawlessness and murders, and that is not what the posters are saying, but that is what people are reading.

She continued: "... because of the offence that has been caused, I would push for the party to apologise, take the posters down, come up with a catchy campaign message, and we all move on in the interest of building the nation," she said.



An outcry, led by the ANC in KZN, followed soon after the posters went up, with the ruling party describing it as racially insensitive. READ | Elections 2021: DA defends posters placed in Phoenix telling residents 'The ANC called you racists'

The DA's eThekwini caucus leader, Nicole Graham, said she, too, did not want to enter into the foray - and that it had been a decision of the party's provincial campaign team.

Other party leaders said they did not want to get involved in the matter, while DA leader John Steenhuisen stood by it.

On Wednesday, the DA's KZN chairperson, Dean McPherson, defended the message on the posters, which he had approved as the provincial campaign manager.

"No matter which community you live, black, white, coloured and Indian, you are a hero for protecting your homes, businesses and families, and that resonates with people who lived through that week. They understand that they were let down by the state when the ANC was allowed to stoke the looting that took place, for which they have paid a high cost," he said.

READ | Elections 2021: All you need to know

The ANC said the DA's message was insensitive, given the recent violence in KZN and Gauteng. And, more specifically, in Phoenix, because the violence was racially motivated.

In July, the violence in KZN sparked racial tensions in Phoenix between the historically-Indian community and blacks living in informal settlements.

AFP RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

People were killed in Phoenix in what was believed to be vigilante attacks.



Three

Asked what the idea behind the posters was, McPherson said: "The posters state two simple facts. For the last three months, the ANC has created the public perception that anyone who defended their properties, family and livelihoods are racist, as a tactic to divert attention from the total chaos the ANC-sponsored factional fight inflicted on us.

"Two, those that defended themselves when the state abandoned them are indeed heroes. They did what the state should do in their hour of need. This has been said many times and, in fact, by the president himself in July. We cannot allow the ANC to get away with labelling the victims of their internal fight as "racists", and there must be electoral consequences for what was imposed on the city and the province."

Adriaan Basson | This election is not about Ramaphosa, Zille or Malema - it's about potholes and power

Despite the outcry, he said the posters were going up in various parts of the city.



"We cannot allow the ANC's world view to remain that all Indians are racists, just as we shouldn't believe that those in surrounding communities are all looters. We know that this looting and destruction took place under the guise of freeing Jacob Zuma, which the ANC cannot and will not own up to, and thus it is easier to label people as racists," he said.

McPherson said the DA was the only political party that was consistently on the ground, and in communities, since the unrest.

"It has been the ANC that has used the unrest to unleash racism in communities to score political points, to hide behind the fact that they started the unrest, and the state so miserably failed to do its one job, to protect citizens," he said.