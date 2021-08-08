Phoenix killings: Bheki Cele says the number of people arrested now stands at 31

Bheki Cele visited Lamontville following the shooting of a 33-year-old woman.

Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with the killings in Phoenix.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 31 people had been arrested in connection with the killings in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.



On Sunday, Cele visited the Lamontville community, in Durban, following the shooting of a 33-year-old woman last week.



She was allegedly shot by police during an operation to retrieve looted goods in the area two weeks ago. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing the death.

Cele met with the community after the woman's death sparked outrage.

He said her death was unfortunate.

"But police are not going to stop [raids] - because police raids occur when there is information. The information we received was that there were stolen food, stolen appliances and a portion of stolen live ammunition. There is no way police could not investigate this. It is unfortunate it was met with so much resistance."

He said he understood the community's frustrations.

"IPID is investigating the matter. The issue IPID is having is that the community is not coming forward with any information and I appealed to the community to make a statement or whatever information they have.

"We must find out what happened. We understand there was an exchange of fire and, for us to know what happened, an investigation must take place," he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting the Lamontville community in Durban following the shooting of a 33-year-old woman. Her body was found during police operations to retrieve looted goods in the area two weeks ago.

Cele said the police were making progress regarding the investigation into the killings in Phoenix.

"There are 31 arrestsv... there were initially 22, but we expect this number to grow. They have appeared in court already," he said.

Cele said the 33-member detective team was working with a team of prosecutors to ensure justice for the lives lost in Phoenix.

Phoenix has been plagued by racial tension in the aftermath of the week-long riots and looting that left shops, trucks and warehouses decimated in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

As violence moved closer to their homes, some residents established protection groups, along with private security companies, denying access to anyone based outside their areas.

At least 20 people were killed, many injured, and vehicles torched in the Durban North suburb of Phoenix.

Cele also provided an update on the arrest of the alleged instigators of the unrest, which sparked several days of sporadic looting and violence in parts of the country.

"When it comes to those who acted as instigators, the figure has remained at 12. However, it does not end there, many have been identified and police are identifying more people going forward. We believe high-profile people will be identified and police are coming after them," he added.