Phoenix residents concerned about racial tension, violence as EFF takes to streets

Phoenix residents have raised concerns that violence could erupt during the Economic Freedom Fighters' march, which kicked off in the area this morning.



The EFF released a poster earlier, saying its members will be marching in Phoenix against "racist Indians" on Thursday, but then changed this to a march of solidarity.

Party members took to the streets from Gandhi Park to the Phoenix police station against the recent unrest in the area.

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh told News24 residents were feeling a bit tense about the march.

"There is a bit of tension amongst the residents. However, after we consulted with the EFF and they told us that it's a peaceful march, the residents then became a bit calmer," Singh said.

[VIDEO ??]: Police have blocked the entrance in Phoenix.



We will walk. Nothing will stop us! #EFFinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/dLJPGRgYXb — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 5, 2021

He added that even though the EFF intended on building solidarity in the Phoenix area, some residents were worried that there might be individuals with ulterior motives.

"We welcome the EFF's march because of the recent events that took place. This shows that what happened is not right and those who are responsible should be held accountable," Singh added.

The march comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said the unrest in Phoenix claimed the lives of 36 people. So far, 22 people have been arrested.

Imagine taking advice from your enemy on how you must fight them; including black sellouts. An attack on any fighter in #phoenix is an attack on all of us in South Africa and we will respond accordingly. #EFFinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/cAWrZHWMfG — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 5, 2021

READ | Phoenix unrest claimed 36 lives - Police Minister Bheki Cele

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA), wrote to the South African Human Rights Commission in an effort to stop the EFF march.

According to DA leader John Steenhuisen, the EFF is hoping to stir up racial tensions and inflame violence between black and Indian residents.

"This kind of destructive racial provocation is all the EFF offer in the way of political discourse and it cannot be allowed to take hold," Steenhuisen added.

