Phoenix unrest: A group of armed Indians abused black people that day, victim tells SAHRC

Jeanette Chabalala
Armed community members gather around a fire to keep warm at a road block set up in Phoenix Township, North Durban.
GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP
  • A witness has told an SA Human Rights Commission hearing into civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July talking about the incident was hard. 
  • Mzwandile Magwaza says black people were "abused" by a group of Indians during the unrest.
  • The hearing is in its third day.

A man who was attacked in Phoenix during the July unrest became emotional when he recalled the violence that claimed the lives 36 people in the area, three of them being his friends.

Testifying at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, Mzwandile Magwaza said "sitting and talking about the incident is not taking us anywhere".

The hearing, which looks into the cause of the unrest, was in its third day on Wednesday.

Magwaza told the hearing that on 12 July, he was travelling with friends when they were attacked by a group of Indian men.

There were allegedly nine of them in a Nissan double cab bakkie.

He said the group, armed with guns, bush knives, golf sticks and axes, "abused black people" on that day.

"We were abused by Indians as black people," Magwaza added, saying he saw children as young as eight being hurt. 

"They shot at us, [they] burnt our vehicles and killed us. There were ladies that I had seen that were actually shot at.

This is annoying because now we had to be called here as if people don't believe that people were killed at the hands of Indians.

He said talking about the incident was hard.

Magwaza added a young Indian man called Phillip had shot three women.

"I actually saw that the Indians were committing quite a number of criminalities. They would kill people, load them and throw them away." 

Earlier, a witness, who was travelling with Magwaza, told the hearing he was shot four times.

Recalling the ordeal, Nketselelo Mkhize said he and a group of friends were travelling to KwaMashu when they decided to take a "shortcut" through Phoenix.

He added when they arrived in Phoenix, the roads were blocked and he thought people were protesting.  

Mkhize said a group of about 20 Indians, including teenagers, were armed with golf sticks and axes.

Some were carrying knives and guns, he testified.

Mkhize said the group asked to search their vehicle, but the "manner in which they requested to search the vehicle was somewhat laced with insults and anger".

He alleged the group called them "Zuma's people" and "monkeys", adding after the vehicle was searched, the group told them to proceed.

However, as they drove away, one young man used an axe to hit their car, Mkhize said.

He added he and three of his friends were shot, saying his three friends died.

"This has affected me financially because of the ups and downs and medical expenses. I am unable to sleep. I can't sleep without taking sleeping pills. Whenever I try to sleep, the flashbacks all come back. If I died, [my mother] was going to lose a breadwinner and her only child."

