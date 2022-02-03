Photographer denies using Shivambu assault charge to make money

Adrian de Kock denies trying to make money from his assault charge against Floyd Shivambu.

He is seeking R300 000 in damages after the incident in 2018.

The matter will continue in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Netwerk24 photographer Adrian de Kock rejected claims that he was trying to capitalise on his allegation that EFF MP Floyd Shivambu assaulted him at Parliament.

On Wednesday, De Kock, who is claiming R300 000 damages, was testifying in the resumption of Shivambu's assault case in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Shivambu was charged with the assault of De Kock at the precinct on 18 March 2018 when De Kock was covering Patricia De Lille's meeting with the DA before she left the party.

Shivambu pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that he objected to having a picture taken because he thought De Kock was taking photos of his wife, who was in the car that dropped him off at the precinct. He also said De Kock was taking pictures of him changing into his red boiler suit.

His lawyer, advocate Laurence Hodes, submitted that Shivambu had the right to not be photographed - and that De Kock was exaggerating the incident to make money from a damages claim.

De Kock denied this. He said the entire incident and the processes he had to go through were difficult and wasted a lot of his time.

He also felt he was discriminated against in the way it was handled.

He was not allowed to have a lawyer present when he was summoned to Parliament regarding the incident, but EFF leader Julius Malema was sworn in as a member of the ethics committee just before the disciplinary hearing and sat on the committee hearing the matter.

He testified:

I was made to sit in a room with Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi [also an EFF MP], and they grilled me in the same room for hours. I had no say; I had no lawyer, no preparation, nothing.

He said the inquiry at Parliament was marked by delay after delay, and every time the National Assembly was reconstituted, it had to start again.

He felt that R300 000 was reasonable compensation for the incident and he intended to pursue the damages claim.

De Kock was taken to task by Hodes for rejecting a settlement proposed to him.

The proposal was that Shivambu agreed to do community service as a diversionary measure.

"I do community service, and I am just a journalist," testified De Kock. "I don't believe the punishment fits the crime."He also did not think a statement issued on behalf of Shivambu, by Ndlozi, after the incident was an apology.

De Kock said:

They posted an apology on social media. An apology would be when you come to my work and say, 'Can we just talk about this?' There was nothing.

He said Shivambu apologised later in the day when journalists asked him about it on camera."I accept the apology, but I don't accept the criminal implications of what he did."

He was asked why only Shivambu was on trial when other people were also pictured in the footage of the incident, and accused him of singling out Shivambu.

De Kock said he did not single anyone out when he reported it to the police, and the investigation was up to the police.

He denied the finding by Parliament that he had no accreditation to be on the precinct in the first place.

He testified that he is an accredited journalist, with 20 years' experience, and has covered five State of the Nation Addresses at Parliament.

He said, on that day, he was given accreditation as usual, as well as a lanyard to wear around his neck to identify himself as being from the media.

He said it was common at Parliament for political parties to stand on the precinct and comment on matters. When he saw Shivambu get out of a black car, he approached to ask whether he had any statement on the De Lille matter.

However, Shivambu demanded that he delete pictures he had taken and started pressing buttons on his camera, seemingly to delete it himself.

Another man, who the State has not arrested or charged, then joined the fray trying to snap the phone mounted on his camera, which he uses to take video footage at the same time as stills.

He alleges that Shivambu hit him on the neck so hard that it felt like whiplash.

He also pointed out the access tag lanyard in a frame of a video of the incident, published on TimesLIVE, and played in court.

"To say that I am now an illegal person at Parliament is a total lie," he testified.

He said the incident happened quickly. Afterwards, he went to the office to file his story, then went to a hospital to be treated because his back was in spasm and his neck was sore.

The court heard that the doctor did not find evidence of a neck injury, but noted that his back was in spasm, and prescribed an anti-inflammatory.

He was advised to go for physiotherapy, but opted to buy a device for R5 000 that offers alternative massage therapy.

Hodes asked what medication he took, and how many times he saw a company-appointed psychologist afterwards.

De Kock was shown a report on the incident from Parliament, dated 23 March 2018, a few days after the alleged assault.

He scoffed at it and said it was riddled with errors, was "one sided" and "inaccurate". He added that he was not interviewed at all for the report.

Shivambu sat quietly in court, occasionally shaking his head at what he heard.

Fellow EFF MPs were in court - and, after the sitting, they joined a group of supporters singing songs as Shivambu approached.

The trial resumes on Thursday.

