PICS | South Africans shiver as freezing conditions sweep across the interior

Parts of the county have experienced below-freezing temperatures.

The icy weather follows snowfall across parts of the country.

The cold conditions are likely to continue into the weekend.

Temperatures in parts of South Africa were below freezing point on Thursday night - dubbed the coldest night in the country this year.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), areas in the Free State, such as Ficksburg and Bloemfontein, as well as Kimberley in the Northern Cape, experienced temperatures of minus eight degrees Celsius or lower.

The temperature this morning (23 July) on my farm near Tweespruit In Free State SA.

Weather station frozen date on 22 July. pic.twitter.com/zJbZybSX6w — ReyBar (@ReynieBar) July 23, 2021

So no swimming then… pic.twitter.com/QIWsXyFQHf — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) July 23, 2021

Snow started falling in Kimberley on Thursday.

The snow and freezing temperatures were driven by strong weather systems that pushed cold air from the South Atlantic.

Other areas of the country also experienced subzero temperatures.

Parts of Mpumalanga, such as Standerton and Secunda, recorded temperatures of minus seven degrees. Similar temperatures were also recorded in Vereeniging and Kempton Park in Gauteng.

A succession of cold fronts have been forecast for the southern half of the country.

The first cold front arrived in the south-western parts of the country on Monday afternoon, and a more intense cold front made landfall on Wednesday.

??It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow Friday morning (23 July 2021). Small stock farmers please be advised. #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/fQu2CxQqcp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 22, 2021

The SAWS' Wayne Venter said cold air was being pushed from close to Antarctica. A high-pressure system was pushing the icy air inland.

He said this combination of weather systems would cause cold conditions to linger.

The cold weather, he added, was likely to persist, although not to the same degree as experienced on Thursday night.