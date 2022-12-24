1h ago

PIC | Hunt for fugitive who allegedly shot at cops wanting to rearrest him

Lisalee Solomons
Mpumalanga police are searching for Bheki Martin Phiri following a shootout in which an officer was injured.
Mpumalanga police are searching for a fugitive following a shootout in which an officer was injured while attempting to rearrest him.

The 40-year-old police officer sustained injuries to his hand while responding to a call after the man was spotted at a shop in Matsafeni outside Mbombela.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Bheki Martin Phiri escaped from custody during a court appearance in November.

On Thursday, police received a tip-off that he was spotted at a tuck shop.

WATCH | SAPS vs slaps: 'Drunk' man assaults cop after being warned to stop drinking in public

"Police responded swiftly, and as they were about to reach the premises, the suspect allegedly started firing shots at the police. The members defended themselves by firing back, and the suspect is said to have then fled the scene. It was during the shooting that the sergeant sustained injuries," said Mohlala.

The man is still on the run, and police have implemented what they term a "72-hour activation plan" to trace him.

"Police are working around the clock to ensure that the suspect is rearrested and encourage the public to continue providing information about suspects or criminal activities," said Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.


