42m ago

add bookmark

PIC | Pilot dies after two-seater plane hit the ground and burst into flames - police

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A light aircraft crashed on Jacaranda Farm in Kirkwood.
A light aircraft crashed on Jacaranda Farm in Kirkwood.
Best Med Emergency Medical Service via Twitter
  • A light aircraft pilot died after his plane crashed.
  • Andries Duffy was cropping orchards when his two-seater plane hit the ground and burst into flames.
  • Investigators from the South African Civil Aviation Authority are probing the incident.

A light aircraft pilot died after his plane crashed in Kirkwood, the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

Andries Duffy, 50, was cropping orchards when his two-seater plane crashed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: "Around 06:20, it is alleged that a pilot of a two-seater agricultural aircraft was busy cropping orchards in Kirkwood when his aircraft crashed.

"It is alleged that the aircraft hit the ground and burst into flames."

An inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

"Investigators from the South African Civil Aviation Authority are also on their way to the scene," Nkohli added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Investigation launched after two people die in plane crash in KZN
Grade 11 Pretoria pupil dies in plane crash a few days after her first solo flight
Pilot dies in KZN plane crash
Read more on:
accidents
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 194 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 801 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 490 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73439.58
(+1.04)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo