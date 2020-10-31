PIC | Pilot dies after two-seater plane hit the ground and burst into flames - police

Best Med Emergency Medical Service via Twitter

A light aircraft pilot died after his plane crashed.

Andries Duffy was cropping orchards when his two-seater plane hit the ground and burst into flames.

Investigators from the South African Civil Aviation Authority are probing the incident.

A light aircraft pilot died after his plane crashed in Kirkwood, the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

Andries Duffy, 50, was cropping orchards when his two-seater plane crashed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: "Around 06:20, it is alleged that a pilot of a two-seater agricultural aircraft was busy cropping orchards in Kirkwood when his aircraft crashed.

"It is alleged that the aircraft hit the ground and burst into flames."

An inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

"Investigators from the South African Civil Aviation Authority are also on their way to the scene," Nkohli added.