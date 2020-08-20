1h ago

PIC | Police find 77kg of dagga along roadside

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Police found a dagga weighing 77kgs in Mpumalanga.
SAPS
  • Northern Cape police officers discovered a large stash of dagga along roadside.
  • The dagga is said to weigh 77.35kg.
  • Police are investigating the case.

Northern Cape police officers have discovered a massive amount of dagga, weighing just over 77kg, along a roadside on the N10 in Upington.

According to police, the discovery was made by South African Police Services (SAPS) members on patrol on Thursday morning.

"During the early morning hours of Thursday 20 August 2020, the Covid-19 A-shift, under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel George Jafta, has been working tirelessly conducting patrols throughout the great Upington, to enforce the regulations and ensuring that our streets are safe," police spokesperson Sergeant Joaquina Nambane said.

Nambane said that, as the officers proceeded with patrol duties, they discovered dagga along the N10 roadside, which weighed 77.35kg, with an estimated street value of R541 450.

"No arrest has been made and an enquiry has been opened for further investigation," said Nambane.

The station commander of Upington, Brigadier Sampie Koopman, commended the officers for their vigilance and commitment.

