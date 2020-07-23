45m ago

add bookmark

PICS | 1 dead, 2 injured in KZN after two trucks collide

Cebelihle Mthethwa
1 dead, 2 injured in truck accident in KZN.
1 dead, 2 injured in truck accident in KZN.
IPSS Medical Rescue
  • One person has been killed and two others injured after two trucks collided on the N2 south-bound towards the Tongaat area on Thursday. 
  • IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said one person had died, while two others were injured. 
  • The N2 south-bound road had to be closed due to extent of the accident. 

One person has been killed and two others injured after two trucks collided on the N2 south-bound towards the Tongaat area outside Durban on Thursday. 

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the crash happened near Crocodile Creek in Tongaat around 11:30. 

accident
The scene of the accident. (IPSS Medical Rescue)
SuppliedIPSS Medical Rescue
 

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said that when they arrived, one person had already died, while two others were injured. 

"One of the injured patients had sustained critical injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital for further medical treatment," said Herbst. 

accident
The scene of the accident. (IPSS Medical Rescue)
SuppliedIPSS Medical Rescue

The third person had sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The N2 south-bound had to be closed due to extent of the accident. 

Related Links
Gauteng cops probe possible link between nabbed armed gang and other violent crimes in province
Six men charged for deadly OR Tambo International Airport robbery attempt
2 dead, 7 injured during alleged robbery at OR Tambo
Read more on:
durbanaccidents
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 4617 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2948 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.10
(-0.63)
ZAR/EUR
19.23
(-0.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.74)
Gold
1897.19
(+1.48)
Silver
22.95
(+0.56)
Platinum
929.00
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2152.00
(+0.30)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo