PICS | 1 dead, 2 injured in KZN after two trucks collide

One person has been killed and two others injured after two trucks collided on the N2 south-bound towards the Tongaat area outside Durban on Thursday.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the crash happened near Crocodile Creek in Tongaat around 11:30.

SuppliedIPSS Medical Rescue

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said that when they arrived, one person had already died, while two others were injured.

"One of the injured patients had sustained critical injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital for further medical treatment," said Herbst.

SuppliedIPSS Medical Rescue

The third person had sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The N2 south-bound had to be closed due to extent of the accident.