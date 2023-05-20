PICS | 112-year-old tall ship, Bark EUROPA, falls on its side at Waterfront, Cape Town

A sailor was injured when a 112-year-old sailing vessel fell on its side while attempting to be placed back into the water from the drydocks at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Saturday morning.



The accident occurred during the Bark EUROPA's maintenance period in Cape Town.

It comes less than a month before the vessel is scheduled to embark on a 53-day sail training voyage to the Portuguese island city of Horta in the Azores, on 13 June.

Curious tourists walking in the popular tourist precinct were seen pointing at the vessel and taking photos.

"All crew members have safely left the ship, one sailor has been injured. He is currently in [a] stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care," the sailing company said in a statement.

The extent of the damage was still being investigated.



The sailing company said it could not determine the exact timeline for resuming its sailing operations.

"We want to assure you that our crew are working diligently to addressing and resolving the situation, to determine the necessary steps to move forward."



The Europa was built in 1911, on the Stulcken wharf in Hamburg, Germany. She has an overall length of 56 metres.



Since 2000, she has been crossing oceans on a regular basis, earning herself the nickname 'Ocean Wanderer'.











