PICS | 168 people arrested at KZN landfill site following reports of murders, assaults

Police have arrested 168 people, including 165 illegal immigrants, at a landfill site in KwaZulu-Natal.

Their arrest follows allegations that waste pickers were engaged in criminal activity resulting in murders and assaults.

Two pistols, ammunition and drugs were confiscated during the arrests.

They were arrested on Friday after police received reports that conflict between waste pickers had resulted in assaults and murders at the site.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said:

The suspects were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of drugs.

"The multidisciplinary team, which comprised local police, SAPS Airwing, SAPS Mounted Unit, Fire and Rescue, Crime Intelligence, SAPS Stabilisation Team, Home Affairs and Magma Security, worked tirelessly at the landfill site on New England Road, where it is alleged that waste pickers were engaged in criminal activity.

"The suspects are aged between 18 and 55 and appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Friday."

Supplied by SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrests.

"We commend this bold initiative by police at uMgungundlovu, and other role-players, to deal with rising crime which is exacerbated by the growing number of undocumented persons. We are calling for similar operations in other districts to deal decisively with their crime hotspots," he said.







