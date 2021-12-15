34m ago

add bookmark

PICS | 4 dead, more than 20 injured in Durban crash involving 3 cars, a bus, and a truck

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four died in an accident in Durban.
Four died in an accident in Durban.
Supplied

A horrific accident involving three cars, a bus and a truck left four people dead and more than 20 injured in Durban on Wednesday. 

According to ALS paramedics, the accident happened on Paisley Road near Manchester Street, near Wentworth, just after 17:00.

Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said a Durban Metro bus had been involved.

crash
Car crushed during the accident.

READ | Six killed, two injured in head-on collision in Limpopo

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said one person had been trapped in his vehicle and stabilised there, and the Ethekwini Fire Department had used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to tryand free him.

collision
More than 20 peope were injured after an accident involving three cars, a bus, and this truck.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said that paramedics had treated 28 people at the scene and were taking some to nearby hospitals.

"The exact cause of the crash is not known at the stage and is being investigated by the authorities," McKenzie added. 

Kaunda appealed to drivers to be careful behind the wheel.

"It is so sad that we are starting the festive season on a bad note. Instead of enjoying Christmas, some families are now forced by these unfortunate circumstances to be in bereavement. Most accidents are as a result oh human error and our city and the province at large is notorious for these fatal accidents during the December period," he said.

"This need to come to stop. We warn sternly those who would disregard the rules of the in our city that our law enforcement personnel is waiting for them. Let us keep families of the deceased in our prayers. I appeal to all drivers to take it easy on the road."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalaccidentstraffic
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1227 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3341 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.18
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.39
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,766.72
-0.2%
Silver
21.57
-1.7%
Palladium
1,563.50
-3.9%
Platinum
905.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
73.70
-0.9%
Top 40
65,102
-0.2%
All Share
71,467
-0.1%
Resource 10
67,716
-0.9%
Industrial 25
94,115
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,268
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at...

14 Dec

FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at Stellenbosch University
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo