PICS | 4 dead, more than 20 injured in Durban crash involving 3 cars, a bus, and a truck

A horrific accident involving three cars, a bus and a truck left four people dead and more than 20 injured in Durban on Wednesday.

According to ALS paramedics, the accident happened on Paisley Road near Manchester Street, near Wentworth, just after 17:00.



Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said a Durban Metro bus had been involved.

Supplied

READ | Six killed, two injured in head-on collision in Limpopo



ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said one person had been trapped in his vehicle and stabilised there, and the Ethekwini Fire Department had used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to tryand free him.

Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said that paramedics had treated 28 people at the scene and were taking some to nearby hospitals.



"The exact cause of the crash is not known at the stage and is being investigated by the authorities," McKenzie added.

Kaunda appealed to drivers to be careful behind the wheel.



"It is so sad that we are starting the festive season on a bad note. Instead of enjoying Christmas, some families are now forced by these unfortunate circumstances to be in bereavement. Most accidents are as a result oh human error and our city and the province at large is notorious for these fatal accidents during the December period," he said.

"This need to come to stop. We warn sternly those who would disregard the rules of the in our city that our law enforcement personnel is waiting for them. Let us keep families of the deceased in our prayers. I appeal to all drivers to take it easy on the road."