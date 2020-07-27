27m ago

PICS | 4 dead, N2 closed as bakkie crashes into car carrying dagga, illicit cigarettes in KZN

Riaan Grobler
Four people died in a collision on the N2 near Mandeni on Monday.
Four people lost their lives in a high-impact collision on the N2 near Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. 

According to Paul Herbst, medical services operations director at IPSS Medical Rescue, there were no survivors.

The crash involved a Toyota Hilux bakkie and an Audi A3. 

The Audi A3 caught alight on impact, trapping its two occupants.
"The Audi was carrying a substantial amount of dagga and illicit cigarettes. We're not sure which direction the car was travelling in when it collided head-on with the bakkie with two occupants - one of whom is believed to be an RTI (Road Traffic Inspectorate) member on his way to work. 

"The driver and another occupant of the Audi were trapped in the vehicle when it caught alight on impact."

Herbst told News24 at 10:10 that the N2 northbound was closed because the accident scene had not been cleared.

"Collision units and the necessary authorities are on the way." 

More to follow. 


