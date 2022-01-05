1h ago

PICS | 4 people killed, over 1 000 houses destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal by thunderstorms since December

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Damage that took place in Kwamaphumulo.
Supplied
  • Four people died and more than 1 000 houses were destroyed by severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Severe weather conditions have struck large parts of the province since 15 December.
  • The number of affected household is expected to increase followings Tuesday's heavy rains.

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have rolled out interim relief measures after severe thunderstorms killed four people and damaged 1 692 houses in the KwaMaphumulo Local Municipality.

Inclement weather has struck large parts of the province since 15 December.

According to Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Senzo Mzila, the incidents caused structural damage to houses, led to the collapse and flooding of roads as well as hail damage, adding some of these had led to fatalities. 

"As a result of these weather conditions that occurred on 30 December 2021 alone, four fatalities have occurred, which include a three-year-old who drowned in Ward 8 in the Maphumulo Local Municipality," Mzila said.
Damage that took place in Kwamaphumulo (Supplied by eThekwini municipality)

The most affected areas are uMgungundlovu and Ilembe where 400 and 300 households, respectively, were affected. Part of the R74, which connects KwaDukuza and Greytown, also collapsed. 

He added following the severe thunderstorms that brought hail and heavy rains on 4 January, the number of households that were affected was expected to increase. 

The department received more than 12 severe weather warnings from the South African Weather Service, which were all acted on by provincial disaster management teams.
Heavy winds knocked over an telephone pole.

Mzila said the department would continue to support and co-ordinate the response by the affected municipalities in partnership with sector departments. 

"Since the start of the festive season, the department has activated all disaster operation centres to monitor incidents and co-ordinate the response to report to the weekly joint operations committees on further interventions required."

He added the department had also provided social relief to all municipalities for distribution to affected households while also facilitating interventions by other sector departments in line with their legislative mandates.

Heavy flooding.

Mzila said so far, the total cost of the damage had not been finalised because assessments were still underway, adding a determination would be made once they have been completed and quantified.

Damage that took place in Kwamaphumulo (Supplied by eThekwini municipality)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka commended the disaster management teams for their swift response.

