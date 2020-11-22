42m ago

PICS | 5 trucks set on fire on R59 between Parys and Sasolburg

Nicole McCain
Five trucks have been set alight on Saturday night, while driving between Parys and Sasolburg.
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS
  • Five trucks were set alight between Parys and Sasolburg on Saturday night.
  • Drivers fled to a nearby field after men with petrol bombs and guns forced them to stop, according to police.
  • The incident follows a similar one near Heidelberg on Thursday in which nine trucks were torched.

Five trucks were set alight on the R59, between Parys and Sasolburg, just before 21:00 on Saturday.

When police arrived on the scene, firefighters from Sasolburg had already extinguished the blaze.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the trucks were forced to stop after a petrol bomb was thrown at one.

"It was also indicated that shots were fired [at] other trucks, forcing them to stop," he added.

"The drivers fled into the nearby field and four other trucks were then set alight."

The motive for the attack is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The truck drivers were treated for shock at Parys District Hospital.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS
Anyone who has information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Freddie Nel on 083 756 7977 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

On Thursday, nine trucks with trailers were torched in Heidelberg.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo previously told News24 preliminary investigations revealed that a white Toyota Quantum and a black VW vehicle, both with unknown registration numbers, had blocked main roads on Thursday at around 20:30.

Petrol bombs were thrown at the trucks thereafter and seven caught alight on the N3.

Another two trucks were set on fire on the R103.

The motive is still unknown.

