PICS | 6 injured after trains collide in the North West

Getrude Makhafola, Correspondent
Trains collided in the North West.
ER24
  • Paramedics treated six people after two trains collided in the North West.
  • There were few people on the passenger train as it caught fire while the coal cars derailed.
  • The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Six people were treated for injuries on Saturday after a freight train transporting coal collided with a passenger train in the North West.

Paramedics said the coal cars of the freight train had derailed, while the passenger train's engine caught fire on the tracks outside Leeudoringstad.

"Luckily, very few people were on board the passenger train and only six people in total were treated for minor injuries," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

The wreckage left by the crash.
The wreckage left by the trains.
The aftermath of the train crash

"Two men in their thirties were transported to a private hospital in Klerksdorp for further care.

"The other four were treated on-scene by the provincial services but declined transportation to the hospital."

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The fire in the passenger train's engine was quickly extinguished.

north westmahikengaccidents
