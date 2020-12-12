PICS | 6 injured after trains collide in the North West

Paramedics treated six people after two trains collided in the North West.

There were few people on the passenger train as it caught fire while the coal cars derailed.

Paramedics said the coal cars of the freight train had derailed, while the passenger train's engine caught fire on the tracks outside Leeudoringstad.

"Luckily, very few people were on board the passenger train and only six people in total were treated for minor injuries," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

"Two men in their thirties were transported to a private hospital in Klerksdorp for further care.



"The other four were treated on-scene by the provincial services but declined transportation to the hospital."

The fire in the passenger train's engine was quickly extinguished.