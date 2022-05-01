57m ago

PICS | 'A phenomenal response' - Western Cape residents donate 1 million litres of water to KZN

Lisalee Solomons
Water being packed into the trucks for distribution in KZN.
Water being packed into the trucks for distribution in KZN.
Lisalee Solomons /News24

  • Western Cape residents have donated 200 000 five-litre bottles of water to flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal.
  • That amounts to one million litres of water.
  • Residents from as far as Knysna delivered their water donations to the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The last truck out of a fleet of eight left the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Saturday with thousands and thousands of five-litre bottles of water that Western Cape residents donated out of the goodness of their hearts towards flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.

All in all, there were 200 000 five-litre bottles, amounting to a whopping one million litres.

Ali Sablay, a spokesperson for the Gift of the Givers foundation (GoTG), which co-ordinated the drive, told News24: "It's been a phenomenal response from people in the Western Cape, who have come out in numbers to bring bottles of water to the CTICC in the past few days. We've closed the doors for collections."

water
Bottles of water being donated to KZN.
Lisalee Solomons / News24
water
Stacks of water donated to KZN by residents of the Western Cape and Gift of the Givers.
Lisalee Solomons / News24
water
Bottles of water being donated to KZN.
Lisalee Solomons / News24

He said eight truck drivers took the donations to KwaZulu-Natal over nine days.

Residents from as far as Stellenbosch, Knysna, Grabouw, Paarl and Worcester brought car boots full of bottles of water.

"Some people that we spoke to personally told us the touching connection they have with KZN, which prompted them to play their part in helping them out."

The organisation expressed its gratitude to CTICC CEO Taubie Motlhabane and truck company Titan Cargo for the "massive" role they played in assisting it with the KZN flood relief project.

The Deadliest Storm: See before and after satellite pics of the KZN floods

Once the superlink trucks arrive safely in the province, the teams will help to distribute the bottles of water to different areas immediately, Sablay said.

"We are aware that mortuaries, clinics [and] hospitals also require water as we speak, so the bottles of water that were donated will go a long way in helping them," he said.

On Wednesday, different religious leaders in the Western Cape gathered at the CTICC for an interfaith prayer service where they blessed the water before it was transported to the province.

CTICC
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman assisting with the delivery of water donations at the CTICC.
Photo Supplied
water
Religious leaders across the WC, on Wednesday held an interfaith service at the CTICC to bless the water being taking down to KZN.
Photo Supplied
prayer
Different religious leaders across the WC gathered at the CTICC on Wednesday for an interfaith prayer service where they blessed the waters with prayer before it was taken down to the province.
Photo Supplied

Knysna resident Shania Plaatjies said she and her family were visiting relatives in Cape Town over the long weekend and took full advantage of the opportunity to donate water.

"My husband and I drove separate cars to bring the water because we have so many bottles. My neighbours back home heard we were coming to Cape Town and gave us water to donate as well. So, we came to drop off the water on behalf of the Knysna community as well," Plaatjies said.

Mitchells Plain residents Linda Stansfield, Michael Jacobs and Nicole Arendse said donating to KZN was a "no brainer".

Stansfield said:

I knew Saturday would be the last day GoTG will be taking donations, so I told my husband we must go Saturday. I'm so happy we made it just in time. The vibe was lekker and the team was wonderful and friendly.

"To watch what is happening in KZN is sad. I heard that some mortuaries don't even have water to wash the dead bodies. Now that is heartbreaking," Jacobs added.

Arendse said she was supposed to go on a holiday to KZN next month but cancelled her plans.

"It just doesn't feel right to go to the province when they are in a state right now. I'll rather keep donating to organisations in the area that need assistance. A holiday will come and go, but people are struggling over there and I want to help," she said.


